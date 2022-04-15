NFL All-Pro and former Brunswick High standout Darius Slay returned to his old stomping grounds Friday, taking time out of his offseason to speak to an auditorium full of Pirates athletes.
Slay spoke about his experience growing up in Brunswick and his journey to stardom.During his speech, Slay credited former BHS head football coach Adam Floyd for helping change his perspective.
The four-time Pro Bowl corner said it was his mission in life to take care of his family and prove his doubters wrong.