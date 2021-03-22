Richard Bjorneby, a 26-year-old man from Darien, landed himself a record-setting haul a few weeks ago.
Bjorneby reeled in a 47.8-inch, 40-pound, 0.48-ounce African pompano (Alectis ciliaris) off the Georgia coast March 13, and it has since been certified as the new state record holder for that species.
The record-breaking pompano was caught near Navy Tower R4 aboard the vessel Anchored Up, captained by Johnny Wildes. Bjorneby’s catch broke the previous record of 37-pounds, 1.28-ounces held since by Alvin Dezern of Brunswick since August of 2019.
“It feels strange. I never expected to hold a state record,” Bjorneby said to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) after he was notified of his catch’s record certification. “I’ve been fishing as long as I can remember, but I never thought I’d hold a record.”
Doug Haymans, director of DNR’s Coastal Resources Division, which oversees the state’s Saltwater Gamefish Record Program, credited Bjorneby’s catch to his years of experience an angler.
“This achievement recognizes not only the size of the catch, but Mr. Bjorneby’s skill as an angler and the sportsmanship displayed in landing a record-setting gamefish,” Haymans said.
A 6-foot, 6-inch Shimano Talavera rod with Penn Slammer 7500 reel, 85-pound braided Spiderwire line, and a diamond jig as bait at the end of a 3-foot, 60-pound monofilament leader on a swivel was Bjorneby weapon of choice when he reeled in the African pompano.
The catch was weighed two days later on scales certified by the Georgia Department of Agriculture at the Georgia DNR regional headquarters in Brunswick on March 15. The Saltwater Gamefish Records Committee, comprised of DNR marine biologists and staffers, approved the new record March 17.
Bjorneby will receive a certificate signed by Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledging his record catch, and the record will be added to the list published at CoastalGaDNR.org/RecreationalFishing. It will also be included in the 2022 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations guidebook.