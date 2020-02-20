Brunswick High’s girls basketball postseason run came to an abrupt halt at the hands of No. 5 Dacula on Thursday.
The Pirates fell to the Falcons 69-50 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs, ending a season that had picked up momentum in recent weeks.
Brunswick entered the contest having won five of its last six, but Dacula was even hotter, winning 15 of 16, and it kept on cooking in the second round.
The first quarter was a back-and-forth affair that didn’t see either team generate much separation until the Falcons hit a shot with time winding down to stake themselves to a 15-12 advantage going into the second quarter.
Dacula pushed the lead to seven early in the second, eventually going up by as many as 10 before taking a 27-18 lead into halftime.
The lack of offensive output in the period doomed the Pirates despite a solid defensive showing as they were outscored 12-6 in the quarter.
Coming out of halftime, Dacula looked to throw a knockout punch, opening the third quarter on 9-1 tear to take a stronghold on the game, up 36-19.
Brunswick was unable to whittle the deficit back to single digits the rest of the contest.
Despite the loss, Jaliyah Howard had one of her best showings of her prep career in her final game for the Pirates, scoring 21 points with nine coming in the fourth quarter. Keya Daniels also chipped in eight points, while Makalia Brown was held to just five points after averaging a team-high 12 points per game this season.
With the win, Dacula advances to the state quarterfinals, where it’ll host Valdosta High as winners of the universal coin flip held Wednesday.