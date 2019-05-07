DACULA — Becky Contreras knifed through traffic in the middle and punched a left-footed shot from 19 yards off the cross bar.
Unlike one of her earlier offerings, this one slammed down behind the goal line.
The first of three goals for the Kennesaw State-bound senior opened the floodgates and the No. 3 Falcons rolled to a 6-0 rout of Glynn Academy in the Class 6A quarterfinals Tuesday.
Fourth-ranked Glynn Academy hadn’t lost since the state finals a year ago.
“I knew they were going to be quick,” Dacula head coach Colleen Foy said. “I knew they were going to be tough. I knew they had pretty strong shots from the middle and if we could shut that down and play our game, we could take them out of theirs — hopefully.
“I knew if we got the momentum first that they hadn’t been down a lot probably this season. I knew that could get in their heads so I knew we needed to score first.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Michaela English was at her aggressive best, chalking up a third straight clean sheet as Dacula (16-2-0) continued its historic postseason run. Her play early in the game kept a strong attack at bay until Contreras and the offense got rolling.
Glynn Academy (17-1-2) was stymied by the posts and English for 25 minutes of a tight clash.
“Michaela is a beast,” said senior Danai Chimedza, who scored two second-half goals. “Honestly, one-on-one, the player could be behind her and I think Michaela’s going to make the save. She’s that good.
“The way she played tonight is the same way she practices. We don’t score in practice. Her work ethic … this girl comes on Wednesday early, before school, when it was freezing, and works with our keeper coach. She would shower in the locker room and just make it to class on time. That’s dedication.”
Contreras stopped looking for a pass and handcuffed the defense with 15 minutes left in a scoreless first half.
The goal drastically changed the complexion of the game. Space opened up in passing lanes and Dacula pounced.
“Man-mark Becky,” Chimedza said of Gynn’s new plan. “Becky is freaking fantastic. You know, she’s going to dribble through whoever and them doing that kind of opened it up for other people.
“Our team, as soon as we hit that first goal, they went hard. That game was so amazing. We’re so excited! I can’t believe it.”
Dacula hadn’t won a playoff game before this season, despite being region champs for three straight years.
Contreras won another one-on-one battle with the defense and beat a charging sophomore goalie Cortlyn Roddini to the ball. Contreras jammed the shot home with 4:25 left in the half for a 2-0 lead.
But the dagger came off the foot of Christina Haber. The sophomore dashed along the right sideline and lofted a ball in off the far post with 1:57 on the clock.
The Falcons continued to press in the second half.
Contreras set up Chimedza, converting on a 2-on-1 rush with 16:35 remaining and finished off the hat trick eight minutes later. Senior DeAundria Turner sprung Contreras on the breakaway to earn an assist.
Chimedza added her second goal of the game in the final 30 seconds for the surprising 6-0 victory and a trip to the Final Four.