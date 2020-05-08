COVID-19 may have ended Joel Preston’s final season at Glynn Academy, but it couldn’t stop his family, friends, and coaches from celebrating his commitment to the University of North Carolina Asheville.
A small signing ceremony honoring the Terrors soccer standout was held Friday at the athletics department office at Glynn County Stadium.
Preston visited UNC Asheville while attending a camp over the summer, meeting with the Bulldogs’ coach and team.
“The town, I just really liked it,” Preston said. “The atmosphere there is really like a wholesome family. The coaches are extremely nice and have a lot to teach.”
If Preston’s high school career is any indication, he’ll quickly absorb any lesson he receives and more.
Glynn Academy head boys soccer coach Bobby Brockman spoke glowingly about Preston’s dogged work ethic and desire to get better both at practice and on his own time.
“He did a great job for us being a defensive center midfielder,’ Brockman said. “He’s a wonderful passer of the ball. He connects the backs to the midfield to the forwards really well.”
“He spent numerous, numerous hours, beside just the time at Glynn Academy, especially with his club team, and the club team was out of town for a majority of his career, so he really put a lot of time into this. You put the time in, good things will happen.”
Preston is the first Glynn Academy boys soccer player to sign with a Division I program since Connor Behrend committed to Presbyterian in 2014. Finding a harmonious balance between athletics and academics is especially difficult for soccer players in south Georgia, as neither the University of Georgia or Georgia Tech have a soccer program.
Preston is also part of the only class in Glynn history to go win its final game of the season. The Terrors had just run their record to 8-0-1 with an 8-0 victory over Bradwell Institute when athletics came halting to a stop in March.
At 3-0 in Region 2-6A by a cumulative score of 26-0, Glynn Academy was awarded the region championship, and they were ranked No. 1 in the final MaxPreps spring poll for the first time in program history thanks to a monumental triumph over St. Pius X.
Unfortunately, Preston and the Terrors will never get their shot at winning the program’s first state title.
“The way the season ended was obviously disappointing,” Brockman said. “We thought this was a year we could make a really, really big run, and it’s just one of those things we’ll never know.
“In the grand scheme of things, things happen in life that we have no control over, and while I’m disappointed we didn’t finish the soccer season, there’s people with bigger problems in the world than not finishing a season.”
Preston echoed his coach’s sentiments nearly word for word: “We were looking forward to seeing how it would play out. feel like we had a really strong group, and we definitely could have gotten really far into state.
“But life happens sometimes. You’ve got to deal with what you’ve got and keep going.”
Preston is choosing to focusing on what he can control, and he should have no regrets from his time at Glynn.
“It’s been a great four years,” Preston said. “I’m just looking forward to the next four, and the experiences and memories to be made.”