Six years after earning his first and only PGA Tour victory at the 2014 RSM Classic, Robert Streb notched his second win at the Sea Island Golf Club.
Streb overcame a late push across the field to defeat Kevin Kisner on Sunday in a playoff and become the first golfer to win the RSM Classic twice in the event’s 11-year history.
“It’s nice to get another one knocked off,” Streb said of his second career victory. “Obviously Kiz played a great round today, and I just snuck one in there on 17. Felt pretty fortunate to get in the playoff the way things were kind of running there at the end, so really nice to get another one.”
Streb entered the final day with the largest 54-hole lead in the history of the RSM Classic. But after starting the round five strokes back, Kisner shot a 63 on Seaside to briefly go up a stroke at -19 with a birdie on No. 15.
Suddenly needing to lower his score for the first time in the round, Streb birdied the par 3 No. 17 draw back even with Kisner before making par on 18 to send the event to a playoff for the fifth time in the last seven years.
Kisner actually got the initial shot at a playoff-ending birdie on the first hole of the playoff, but he left his putt short. Streb salvaged par by setting up a manageable putt with an excellent chip, and on the second playoff hole, he stuck his approach shot just over a foot from the pin ahead of the winning putt.
“It was 158, and we were planning on the ball kind of knuckling out of there and jumping,” Streb said of the approach. “You’re kind of at the mercy of whatever you get and it came out really well. I was just hoping it would kind of land soft and obviously it just, it worked out as good as you could hope for.”
Streb said he didn’t realize how close his shot came to holing in for an eagle until he got onto the green.
Kisner, on the other hand, knew that his chances of pulling off the comeback were likely over after his second hit on the second playoff hole. His shot went long and rolled down the valley behind the flagstick, eliciting a groan from the gallery.
“Well, once I heard the crowd go, I was pretty much toast,” Kisner said. “It ran one inch through into the rough and I had a terrible lie, so I had to go at it and it was my only opportunity. I had no clue how the ball was going to come out of that lie so went for it. Decent 20-footer for par.”
It was one of the few mistakes Kisner made in the round. The 2015 RSM champion birded four times over the front nine and added three more on the backside to put himself in contention in a crowded field.
At one point early in the round, there was a five-way tie for second with Kisner, Bernd Wiesberger, Cameron Tringale, Camilo Villegas, and Zach Johnson each just two strokes behind Streb.
The group made a move on the lead as Streb struggled a bit to get going. He was still even par on the day through the first six holes, and he was just 1 under on the day through 16.
Streb admitted he felt the tournament slipping away from him until his birdie on 17.
“Yeah, between the missed putts on 13, 15 and 16, I kind of felt like it was getting away,” Streb said. “Kind of wondering if Kiz was going to get to 20 or not. I got a pretty nice bounce on that 6-iron there on 17 and fortunately made a putt after I had missed several. I’d like to have given that putt on 18 a little better go, but felt very fortunate to get into the playoff.”
One-by-one, Streb’s challengers began to fall away.
A triple bogey on No. 7 dashed Johnson’s chances of becoming the first Sea Island resident to win the tournament, and Villegas had two bogeys of his own on the back nine to slip out of contention.
Tringale birdied five straight holes, and finished the round with a 62, but he just started too far back and fell a stroke shy of the 19 under he needed to join Streb and Kisner in the playoff.
Of course, Streb also won the 2014 RSM Classic in a playoff against Will MacKenzie and Brendon de Jonge. At that time, Streb’s wife Maggie was pregnant with his soon-to-be 6-year-old daughter Catherine.
Now, Streb will finally get the opportunity to celebrate a victory with his two children.
“I think they’ll be excited,” Streb said. “I’m not sure they’ll quite understand what it means, but they’ll be pretty happy. I’m sure they watched a little bit of it on TV today.”