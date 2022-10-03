The pride of Glynn County baseball hasn’t called it a career just yet, but Sunday he watched a pair of renowned teammates honored in their final regular-season game at Busch Stadium.

Glynn Academy alumnus Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina started their MLB record 328th game together in the St. Louis Cardinals’ regular-season home finale on an emotional day that saw a couple of franchise legends celebrated for their contributions to the organization.

