The pride of Glynn County baseball hasn’t called it a career just yet, but Sunday he watched a pair of renowned teammates honored in their final regular-season game at Busch Stadium.
Glynn Academy alumnus Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina started their MLB record 328th game together in the St. Louis Cardinals’ regular-season home finale on an emotional day that saw a couple of franchise legends celebrated for their contributions to the organization.
Both Molina and Albert Pujols, who are set to retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to the game. Pujols repaid the adoring fans with his 702nd career home run while tying Babe Ruth for the second-most RBIs all-time.
Pujols has spent 12 of his 22-year career in St. Louis, where the fourth all-time leading home run hitter has hit 468 dingers for the Cardinals. His 2,214 RBIs are tied with Ruth for second behind Hank Aaron (2,297).
During much of that same span, Wainwright and Molina have worked together to become the most prolific starting battery in league history. Over 17 seasons with the Cardinals, Wainwright has compiled a record of 195-117 with a career ERA of 3.38 over more than 2,550 innings.
“Great emotional day for me,” Molina said. “Just to walk with Albert, Waino, it was a great moment for baseball.”
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol planned it: “We wanted all three of them to walk off together. Not a bad way to go out.”
Though Sunday’s start wasn’t his best — Wainwright allowed six runs over 4 2/3 innings — he, Molina, and Pujols were all removed from the game together so they could walk off as a trio with two outs in the fifth.
“The plan was for me to go about 50 pitches, dominate, get on track and get out of there,” Wainwright told MLB.com. “I’ve just got more kinks we have to keep working on. I was proud to walk off the field with those guys even though I was pouting a little bit. It was still a good moment for me to be able to say I was teammates with two of the greatest ever.”
Wainwright has yet to decide if he will come back next season, but for now, the postseason looms larger.
The Cardinals, who already clinched their fifth NL Central title in the last 10 years, closed the regular-season with 26 wins in their last 34 home games. Following a road series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis will return home to host the NL Wild Card series beginning Oct. 7.