Frederica Academy’s golf team hosted a match against alumni in a team scramble format Saturday at the Brunswick Country Club, where the varsity won a close match 6.5-5.5.
Alumni Thomas Hogan and Patrick Duffey defeated current Knights Ryan McHugh and Cason Cavalier 3-0, while varsity golfers Michael Tindle and Roy Boyd beat former Knights Harris Jenrette and Lee Norton 2.5-0.5.
Frederica’s varsity also got a win from Jackson Byrd and Jack Robert in a 2.5-0.5 victory over Wade Carruth and head coach Tom Willis.
Jeff Seymour, Chip Champion, and Michael Williamson tied Ramie Shingler, Edward Stephens, and James Cruikshank with 1.5 points each.
“We had a ringer for the alumni team in Thomas Hogan, and he and Patrick did their part winning 3-0, but the rest of the alumni couldn’t quite pull it off against the young team,” Willis said in a statement. “Thomas and Patrick are really swinging it well, and Thomas is going to have a great college golf future. Jeff, Chip, and Michael lost the front, but made a good comeback to win the back, coming up just short of winning their match.
“Edward was on fire with the putter on the front, making several long ones to help the team win. Jackson and Jack had a great birdie-birdie finish to win the last two holes and take the match 1 up, after a great ball striking day once again by Wade Carruth, who came down from Augusta to play. That was some clutch playing by the young guys in a really close match.”
Willis added: “Michael and Roy were on fire on the front with five birdies in the first six holes, but Harris and Lee righted the ship a bit on the back and were able to get a half out of it.
“Overall, it was a lot of fun and I want to thank all of the alumni that came out to play. This is a memorable event for the kids and it’s great for them to meet some of the older players and keep a connection between the generations of FA Knights.”