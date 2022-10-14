Needing a big win to stay alive in the Region 2-6A playoff hunt, the Glynn Academy Terrors answered the call with a 46-13 win on homecoming night.
Glynn Academy (4-4, 2-2) started the game off in the best way possible.
With Grovetown kicking the ball to Greg Peacock, the speedster caught the ball from the one-yard line and used his blockers to get into the open space. From then on, it was full guns blazing as the sophomore took the opening kick 99-yards to put the team up 6-0 to start the game.
Taking an early lead from the jump, Glynn never looked back.
The defense, knowing the prolific talent Amare Clark brought from the quarterback position, forced multiple penalties before John McCleod picked up a key sack for a loss of 10 yards.
Backing up the Warriors (3-5, 0-4) to their 23-yard line and in punt formation, the Terrors’ special teams unit came through once more for the team. Going all out on the punt block, Daniel Smiley got his hand on the kick to put the offense close to the red zone on their second drive.
The short field would be quickly rewarded as the offense ran a double toss in the backfield before Tyler Devlin got the ball back and found a wide-open Peacock on a wheel route for the easy 22-yard touchdown catch.
Leading 12-0, Glynns’ defense once more stood out with a fumble recovery on a hit by Ryan Young on Clark.
Having the ball once more on the Warriors’ side of the field, the Terrors’ offense ran a six-play 43-yard drive which saw Devlin roll out to his left and find his fellow baseball teammate Hank Noonan all alone for the third touchdown of the quarter.
After forcing a punt, Glynn’s fourth drive started from its 32-yard line with the offense executing a punt fake with Da’Vontae Lang picking up the first down to move the chains into Grovetown’s side of the field.
Hoping to add more points, Devlin found his pass intended for David Prince intercepted as the defender found himself in the perfect spot to intercept the pass.
Grovetown’s offense took the field and in a matter of three plays, the Warriors’ offense scored when Clark found Toreco Harper in one-on-one coverage for a 54-yard score and the first of two passing touchdowns for Clark.
Down 19-7, Grovetown decided to kick the ball deep to Peacock once more. Not learning from the opening kickoff blunder, Peacock made the kickoff team pay with a 96-yard return for his third touchdown of the half and the second 90-plus kickoff for a touchdown, a Glynn Academy single-game record.
“He had a nice night,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I think a lot of our kids played really well tonight. Greg is a special talent and he went out and did some special things tonight and I was excited to see that. We want to get the ball in his hand and he did that. Tyler did a nice job of managing the offense and distributing the ball around, and David Prince made some plays. The offensive line came off the ball, there is still work to do there but I was pleased with our performance tonight.”
After a penalty and a tackle for a loss pinned the Warriors’ offense into a third and long from inside its 12-yard line, Jayden Ellis picked off the first of two Clark interceptions and returned the ball 28-yards, before being pushed out of bounds at the two-yard line.
Only needing one play, Devlin joined the fun with a quarterback keeper to push the teams lead to 33-7 with four minutes to go before the half.
It wouldn’t be the last time the offense scored off of a turnover.
Ryan Young intercepted an overthrown ball from Clark and the offense rewarded the team with Devlin throwing a slant pass to Prince who would go untouched into the end zone from 22-yards out to put the team up 40-7 with 1:45 left in the first half.
Grovetown executed a strong two-minute drive with Clark hitting one receiver for 57-yards and another for a 34-yard score for a 40-13 deficit.
Hoping to score once more before going into the locker room, Glynn missed a block or two to prevent a big play from developing.
Celebrating their homecoming, the Terror homecoming king and queen winners were read out to the Terror faithful inside the Glynn County Stadium. The king was none other than Eddie Jackson, and Coach Hidalgo knew that was a no-brainer.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Hidalgo said of Jackson winning. “He’s such a great kid and I think that one was in the bag. Anything and everything you saw, it was about Eddie for homecoming king.”
The second half wasn’t as much of a box office in terms of seeing points put up on the board, but it was a strong defensive display by Glynn that showed they have gotten better during the back-to-back region wins.
Forcing multiple punts and containing a Grovetown offense that relied on giving Clark as many options with the ball in his hand, the defense stood tall again.
“Once we got up, it was literally just the clock,” Hidalgo said. “A lot of people don’t understand that, that clock is the number one thing. When you have a lead, you want to burn the clock and let that clock tick down and get to the buzzer.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Terrors failed to put up any points in the third quarter with such a big lead but they would break the quarter drought with 9:58 left to go in the game.
On a first-and-10 from Grovetown 28, Devlin found Prince once more in single coverage, and the two connected for a 28-yard score to put the team up 46-13.
Forcing one final turnover, Glynn’s defense sealed the deal to put the team in a strong spot region-wise and back to .500 on the season.
“The kids played really hard,” Hidalgo said. “We looked like more of one of our football teams. We made plays in every facet of the game tonight. There are some things we have to clean up, extra points and field goals. We need to improve our protection and handling of the football. We had some penalties in the second half that killed some drives but all in all, this was our best effort on the season.”