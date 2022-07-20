The Coronado Springs Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando was the site of some high level martial arts as it played host to the 2022 U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships from June 30 to July 2.
Competitors from all over the world descended upon Florida for the annual tournament, which features athletes of all skill levels in a variety of divisions including sparring, weapons, forms, board breaking, and more.
The event was live-streamed worldwide with delayed broadcast both within North America and U.S. territories, as well as 57 countries in Europe, Asia, South and Latin America, Australia, and the African Continent worldwide, providing an international audience for five competitors from the local chapter of Premier Martial Arts.
With the U.S. Open ISKA World Martial Arts Championships representing the highest rated event any of the students have ever competed in, the Premier Martial Arts team put on a show, led by head instructor Donovan Jones, who competed in the 18+ Class AA Black Belt Men’s Musical Weapons Division with a double sword.
Reece Brown and Davis Brown were each competing as black belts for the first time after earning the rank in June. The former Brown competed in the 12-13 Class AA Black Belt Boy’s Musical Weapons Division with a bo staff, while the latter Brown competed in the 14-15 Class AA Black Belt Boy’s Musical Weapons Division with kamas.
Before the tournament, Premier Martial Arts students Gabi Beecher and Lawson Cofer both attended a three-hour training camp hosted by the esteemed members of the elite Team Paul Mitchell, the longest-running and most prestigious team in the sport.
Beecher parlayed her experience into a second-place finish in the 12-13 Advanced Extreme Weapons Division and fourth place in 12-13 Advanced Extreme Forms Division.
Cofer continued a strong summer down in Orlando, earning first place in four different events — 14-15 Advanced Extreme Forms, 14-15 Advanced Extreme Weapons, 14-15 Advanced Musical Forms, and 14-15 Advanced Musical Weapons. Cofer also placed second overall in both 14-17 Runoff for Traditional/CMX Weapons and 14-17 Runoff for CMX Forms.