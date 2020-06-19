CrossFit Glynco welcomes the community to join in completing a Unity Workout of the Day today in support of equality and in honor of lives lost.
Beginning at 9 a.m., CrossFit Glynco will host a WOD titled “Big Floyd,” a workout designed by Stacy Pugh of Black Power Cleans Lifting Club to commemorate the life of George Floyd and show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Floyd was killed May 25 in Minnesota when an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, sparking weeks of protest against police brutality.
Looking to recognize the issues plaguing the country right now, as well as celebrate the gym’s diversity, CrossFit Glynco owner Maria McManus felt the “Big Floyd” WOD would be the perfect tool.
The workout begins with an 800-meter run, followed by 25 deadlifts and 25 burpees, another 800m run, 25 squat cleans and 25 burpees, an 800m run, 25 push press reps and 25 burpess, an 800m run, 25 clusters and 25 burpees, before closing with another 800m run.
But the most beneficial part of the WOD are the buy-in and cash out components — what are generally done as a warmup and a cool-down.
“With this workout, it has a buy-in and a cash-out, which is something that happens a lot with CrossFit workouts,” said Kayla Reed, a member of CrossFit Glynco. “But usually the buy-in is like, before you start your workout, you have to run one mile, then you start the workout. Then the cash out might be run another mile.
“But for this one, we appreciated that the buy-in was to do research, read articles, educate yourself on what’s going on right now, and the cash-out would be to do some kind of action in the community.”
Among the recommended actions to cash out and complete the “Big Floyd” is to vote in local elections as well as simply learn, listen and discuss.
CrossFit recently came under fire when a recorded Zoom call in which founder and CEO Greg Glassman said, “We’re not mourning for George Floyd,” made its way onto social media, but many independent gyms like CrossFit Glynco have worked to denounce the remarks.
“That came out and it was like, ‘Woah, what is he even talking about?’” Reed said. “So we did put a statement out on our social media account letting people know what he said does not represent us. We are our own independent affiliate. We have just a diverse community of people who love each other, support each other, and welcome anyone that walks through that door.”