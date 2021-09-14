The Coastal Georgia women, and top golfer Kristen Crooms, finished fifth at the team’s annual fall invitational held Monday-Tuesday at Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The Mariners shot 319 in the first round, finding themselves in a tie for fourth entering the second round, but the team shot higher on Day 2, the round of 325 bringing the 36-hole total to 68-over 644 for No. 22 Coastal.
No. 3 Southeastern won the event at 35-over 611 with No. 10 Milligan University and a South Carolina Beaufort team receiving votes in the national poll placing second and third respectively.
Once again, it was Crooms pacing the Mariners, which has become commonplace since beginning her collegiate career last season. The sophomore Sun Conference Golfer to Watch improved on her first round 78 to shoot a 74 in the second round and finish at 8-over 152, eight strokes behind medalist Alayna Perryman of Milligan.
Following behind Crooms was fellow sophomore Emma Day, who came in tied for 17th at 17-over 161. Junior Kelly Burker and senior Zara Alexander each finished in a tie for 33rd after shooting 169 over 36 holes — for Alexander, her first round 78 was a career low.
Senior Presley Smith rounded out the Mariners’ starting five at 170 overall, which placed her tied for 35th.
Three freshmen — Emmily Bickelmann (+23; T29th), Madison Melton (+33; T41st), and Gaby Smith (+38; 45th) — and senior Autumn Brown (+23; T29th) also competed as individuals for Coastal Georgia.
Next up for the Mariners is a trip to Lakeland, Fla., to compete in the Southeastern invitational at Grasslands Gold and Country Club on Sept. 20-21.