The Golden Isles Grizzlies collectively embodied their inner Archie Griffin last Saturday in a come-from-behind victory over the Jacksonville Cardinals.
Golden Isles went into the half trailing for the first time this season, and a pick-6 had Jacksonville up eight in the third quarter before the Grizzlies rallied back for a 26-14 victory.
The Cardinals struck first, scoring a first-quarter touchdown and adding a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead. Jacksonville proceeded to control much of the action over the first half.
But, as the the former two-time Heisman winner Griffin once said: “In the face of adversity, you find out if you’re a fighter or a quitter. It’s all about getting up after you’ve been knocked down.”
The Grizzles got up, and after halftime, they proved they were fighters, taking the opening drive of the third quarter down the field and scoring a touchdown on quarterback Stephen Prevatt short run.
A quick pass to Robert Thomas set up the touchdown in which Prevatt was pushed into the end zone by a surge of his teammates to cut the deficit to two.
The Cardinals momentarily stymied the Grizzlies’ momentum when it returned an interception for a score to go up 14-6, but the push continued.
With the running back tandem of Richard Kash and Morris Demery paving the way, Golden Isles’ ensuing drive finished in the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Prevatt hit Alex Alakbar on an 18-yard pass to draw back to within two points.
Looking to push the lead back to a touchdown and conversion, Jacksonville drove down to the 4 yard line on its next drive, but it came away from the drive empty-handed when Keith Walthour recovered a fumble to get the ball back to Golden Isles with 6:59 to play.
The Grizzlies were unable to convert on 4th down, but the defense made another big stand by forcing the Cardinals to go three-and-out and giving the offense one final opportunity with all three timeouts and 3:39 remaining. Golden Isles converted on third down as Prevatt found Eric Williams on a 12-yard comeback before breaking a tackle to pick up enough yards to secure the first down.
With under two minutes to play, the Grizzles found themselves in another fourth down, this time converting on a Prevatt pass to Demery.
Prevatt scrambled down to the 1 yard line on the next play, and he scored off right side of the formation with the help from Kash to give Golden Isles its first lead. Kash also punched in the ensuing two-point conversion to give the Grizzlies a 20-14 lead
“Even though I scored the first and last offensive touchdown I would not have scored without (Kash) basically picking me up and shoving me across the goal line,” Prevatt said.
Golden Isles scored again when Demery returned an interception 37 yards for the touchdown on the final play to cap a big win for the undefeated Grizzlies, who moved to 8-0 this season.
Jonathan Snipes led Golden Isles in tackles with five, including 1.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. Alfonso Brewster also had two sacks, along with a forced fumble.
Donnell Towns made 4.5 stops for the Grizzlies, Randall Collins had four tackles, two coming for a loss, and Anthony Walker made four tackles in addition to an interception.
Golden Isles returns to action today as it continues its stretch of four consecutive road games to close out the regular season with a trip to Florida to face the Dunedin Pirates.