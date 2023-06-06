The level of skill and dedication of campers has grown dramatically over the past 15 years. What has stayed the same is Chris Turner’s passion for coaching the game of basketball.
The Brunswick High boys head coach held his 14th annual Camp for Champs this week at the high school’s gymnasium, giving boys and girls from grades 3-9 three days of instruction from a Pirates coaching staff that has won five region championships and a state title.
“Camp is always fun for me because I love to be around the young kids,” Turner said. “It gets me excited. It kind of makes me feel a little younger out there.
“This week has been a special week. The kids have been really good — we’ve got several kids who are repeat campers — and you can really tell the kids that have come for multiple years as opposed to someone who it maybe their first time. It’s almost like they know what to expect, and what we’re doing.”
Over nearly a decade and a half of camps, save for the COVID-plagued summer of 2020, Turner has seen many familiar faces return year after year to further hone their talents. During that time, some of those campers like Marcus Scott and Kam Towns have gone on to play under Turner on the varsity team, and eventually, to playing college basketball.
One of the latest examples stopped by the camp Tuesday to speak with the next generation of hoopers.
Four years ago, a 14-year-old Riyon Rankin got his first taste of organized basketball at the Brunswick Basketball Basics: Camp for Champs, making so much of an impression as to earn an invitation to a varsity practice from Turner.
Rankin put in the work to become a two-year starter and two-time all-region selection for the Pirates who would likely be preparing to play college basketball himself if he had not also turned into a track and field star that committed to the University of Georgia.
“The kids loved it,” Turner said of Rankin’s visit. “Riyon is obviously a special kid. Not only is he a special athlete, but he’s a special person because he’s real polite, he’s real grateful, he has a real grateful heart, and he loves to help people. You can watch him in here with those kids — he’d jump up there and dunk a ball, but he wouldn’t act cocky about it. He’s just so humble, and the kids sort of feed on that. They just love him.”
While the camp is designed to teach the area’s youth the fundamentals of the game and show them a good time, the ancillary skills are even more important for Turner.
It’s one thing to know how to run a three-man weave, or understanding how to cut and pass in a five-out offense, but being a good, diligent teammate is the most crucial skill to have.
“I love to try to help people,” Turner said. “Helping people helps me be happy. I’m all about trying to teach them to be good people to each other and all that kind of stuff, as well as play basketball. The main thing is to teach them to be a great teammate and be a hard worker, and that will hopefully carry into their job, and into their families, and their communities.”
With that goal in mind, Turner was all smiles through two days of camp. He walked away from the penultimate session impressed with how hard the campers played and how unselfish they were with the ball.
“It seemed like they all got along together and tried to be good teammates, and that’s what we’re trying to teach these kids: To be good people, and to try their best each day,” Turner said.
The mission for Turner has been unchanged since Day 1. What has changed is the skill level of young campers from 15 years ago to now.
Even the youngest campers have no problem running the same drills as Turner puts his own team through.
“To see these kids that are going into third and fourth grade, they’re so skilled and so advanced — it didn’t always start off like that,” Turner said. “I think the kids are starting to get involved in AAU earlier, and I think a lot of people in the community are trying to help these kids. You can see it, they’re very much improved than say the first year we started, just as far as a young third, fourth, fifth-grader as far as what they can do…
“They couldn’t dribble, they couldn’t get the ball to the goal. We literally had to bring in a little 7-foot goal, I went and bought one at Walmart and just put it right here because we had so many kids who couldn’t even get it to the goal. These little third-graders can bust it, much less get it to the goal. They’re making shots, they’re making layups. It’s impressive; it really is.”