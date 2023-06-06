The level of skill and dedication of campers has grown dramatically over the past 15 years. What has stayed the same is Chris Turner’s passion for coaching the game of basketball.

The Brunswick High boys head coach held his 14th annual Camp for Champs this week at the high school’s gymnasium, giving boys and girls from grades 3-9 three days of instruction from a Pirates coaching staff that has won five region championships and a state title.

More from this section

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.