Jeremiah Austin had run the gamut of athletics.
Coming from a line of state champion wrestlers, Austin considered following in his family’s footsteps. He played football, soccer, baseball. He ran track.
It wasn’t until the gangly adolescent knocked pinecones around his yard that he stumbled upon the sport that he’s since grown to love.
“I played flag football, and then I went to tackle football, and after tackle football, I didn’t want to do football anymore,” Austin said with a chuckle. “So I went to soccer, played soccer for four years. Then I did baseball — went baseball for four years. I went to all-stars in soccer and baseball for two years.
“After that, I just went and started playing golf.”
But golf was the last thing on Austin’s mind as he pelted pinecones. He had little exposure to the sport up to that point.
Still, his grandfather Richard knew he was watching something special, and he prompted Austin to take a trip to the local chapter of the First Tee to see if golf would be the sport for his grandson.
Five years later, Austin is 15 years old and one of the most promising young golfers in the Golden Isles — his signature swing unchanged.
“Throughout the years, my swing has never really changed,” Austin said. “The only thing that’s really changed is my rhythm. Nothing else has really changed, it’s been all the same tempo, everything.”
Austin has found his home on the golf course. Though he has yet to begin his second season on the Brunswick High School golf team, the sophomore is poised to step into the limelight.
Asked what he’s come to love about golf, Austin flatly responded, “the competition.” Austin wants to win, but he knows that comes as the result of a lot of hard work and practice.
Austin is constantly on the course, often with training partner Marcus Reynolds, who is a starter for a Coastal Georgia program ranked No. 7 in the NAIA. He likes to absorb any information he can from more experienced golfers.
Although Austin has quickly become a student of the game who will readily listen to any advice his elder want to impart, he’s still uniquely himself on the course with the confidence to make even the most audacious shots.
“We’ve done a lot (of work) mentally for golf, and we’ve done a lot physically for golf,” Austin said. “Mentally, I know what I need to do while I’m out there, so when I go out there, I just do what I have to do. There’s nobody that can stop me from doing it except for me. When I think of it that way, I’m most likely going to win tournaments, or at least place in tournaments.
“So far, that same mindset has gotten me a lot of opportunities.”
One of the biggest opportunities for Austin came when he received an invitation to compete in the inaugural Mack Champ Invitational at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston last March.
A premier tournament for juniors of diverse backgrounds, the Mack Champ Invitational is hosted by the Cameron Champ Foundation in honor of the PGA Tour pro’s grandfather who passed away in 2019.
“That was actually my best experience that I’ve ever had because I’ve never seen that many people before,” Austin said. “We had people that knew me, but got their chance to meet me for the first time — never saw how I played before got the chance to see how I play.
“It was kind of exciting when you’ve got a lot of people behind you rooting for you, and a lot of people waiting to see how good you do.”
As a Black athlete in a predominantly White sport, the trip presented Austin the chance to be around other young golfers traversing the same challenges, and listen to the encouragement of guest speaker Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to compete at the Masters.
Texas aside, Austin has learned how to manage as one of the few Black people in a predominantly White space, even getting his family members more interested in the sport as they support his burgeoning career.
“I know that this sport is not a predominantly Black sport, but that’s just a barrier we have to break in order to get more people into this sport,” Austin said. “When I went to Texas, that tournament had more black people than I’ve ever seen in any tournament in my life, so that was huge. I’ve never seen anything like that, and it actually shocked me because when I got to tournaments, I’m always expecting to be the only black person in the tournament…
“I’ve learned to deal with it because I know what sport I’m playing, and I know the history behind the sport.”
One way Austin has confronted the lack of diversity in the sport is by creating a brand that champions coming together.
In between practice rounds, banquets and journaling for PGATOUR.com while in Texas, Austin planted the seeds that would grow into One United, a line signified by a lion cradling a golf ball in its mouth.
“We were just thinking about something, and we decided to put it on a shirt because we thought it would be cool,” Austin said. “From there, we took it and now we’re just trying to start a brand up…
“When we came up with the name, we were thinking we’ve got to have a meaning behind this name, and so the meaning of ‘One United’ means ‘all of our generation needs to come together as one to show the whole world what we can do.’”
Now that Austin has made a name, and a brand, for himself, the only thing left to do is continue his development on the course.
The Georgia High School Association doesn’t begin its season until Feb. 19 at the earliest, but the Pirates’ standout will be indisposed that week as he competes in The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour Winter National Championship in Tampa, Fla.
The following week, Austin will travel back down to Orlando to play in the Jim Thorpe Invitational featuring some of the most talented juniors from across North America, the Caribbean and England. Then in March, Austin is set to return to Houston for another Mack Champ Invitational.
Austin has a clear list of goals he hopes to attain this year and on into the future: qualifying for the GHSA state tournament, lowering his score as much as possible, securing a college scholarship to play golf, and eventually, acquiring his PGA Tour card.
Whatever the future holds for Austin, he’s sure golf will be a part of it.
“Whether I’m 90 or 100, I can continue to play this sport for the rest of my life,” Austin said.