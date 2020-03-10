Brunswick High’s soccer teams took on Woodville-Tompkins at Glynn County Stadium on Tuesday night as both squads defeated the Wolverines.
The girl’s team ran away with their game as they defeated Woodville-Tompkins 9-1, giving the Pirates their second win of the season after defeating Madison County 2-1 on Saturday at the Tournament of Champions.
Brunswick coach Greg Sturm said that the girls continued to build off of that win in Tuesday’s match against the Wolverines.
“They came out really strong. We were familiar with the scene because we played them last year,” Sturm said. “It was 1-0 for the longest time and I didn’t know if we were ever going to get another one. But, we got to three by halftime. I think they were feeling pretty confident coming out in the second half and it took a little bit of time, but we started to really push forward and finish.”
Sophomore Emma Counts led the way for the Pirates with a hat trick and two assists.
Brunswick jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead after Counts set up Jalyn Morgan for the first goal of the game.
It would go back and forth between both teams until Ayisha Bradley scored her first goal of the game to make it 2-0. Emma Hilton scored her first goal of the game with 1:46 to go, giving the Pirates a 3-0 lead at the break.
Strum said he felt like the girls had a lot of chances in that first half and the score could have been a lot worse.
“We had a lot of chances in the first half. We missed some one-on-one opportunities— either hit it right at the goalie or sky it over the post probably three or four times. I told them you guys probably could have been up 6-0 in the first half and you just to take advantage of those chances we get. So, we did a much better job. No matter who i put in, everybody did a good job today.
Counts scored all three of her goals in the second half of the game. She hit her first one just minutes into the half.
The Wolverines responded and scored on Sophomore goalkeeper Ramie Smith, to make it 4-1. After that goal by Woodville-Tompkins, it was all Brunswick for the rest of the match.
Counts scored her second goal to make it 5-1. Milan Chase got her first two goals of the season as she knocked in her first off of an assist from Hilton, giving Brunswick a 6-1 lead. Shortly after that goal, Counts scored her final goal of the game and gave the Pirates a commanding 7-1 lead.
Mackenzie Ponsell became the sixth Pirate to score against the Wolverines when Counts set her up for a beautiful goal.
Chase scored the final goal of the game with minutes ticking off of the clock ultimately giving the Pirates its 9-1 victory over the guys.
Strum said he was happy with how his girls did against the Wolverines. He said that the confidence is growing after getting back to back wins.
“It’s a good feeling to get that win,” Sturm said. “Confidence is a big part of this. We started really rough early on in the season so I’m hoping its a turn around in their play.”
Brunswick’s boys soccer team also found success against the Wolverines as the Pirates won 4-2.
Four different guys scored goals in Tuesday’s match. However, it took until the second half for either team to score.
Ramses Hernandez scored a solo goal to make it 1-0. The second goal came from Eli Harden off a cross from Mason Palmer. Marlin Clinch scored the third goal from about 25 yards out and Alex Ortiz scored the final goal off a Palmer assist.
Brunswick coach Daniel Szokoly said that the first half was a little sluggish, but made some adjustments at the break and finished well.
“We came out kind of slow in the first half,” Szokoly said. “We switched to a new formation about two weeks ago and we looked a little sluggish coming out into it, but we made some technical changes over halftime to try to slow down the play a little bit, and it was much more effective. We were able to control the ball a lot better.”
Up next for the Pirates is a trip to Savannah as both teams take on New Hampstead on Friday with the girls game set for 5 p.m. and the boys match to follow.