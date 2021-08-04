Glynn Academy hit the field for the first time on a muggy Wednesday afternoon two days ahead of its scrimmage against Wayne County.
The Terrors strained through heat and fatigue as they strive towards their fifth Region 2-6A championship in six years and 14th straight postseason appearance. For a team with a multitude of new faces taking on larger roles, the journey won’t be easy, but don’t dare call it a grind.
“We’re not trying to grind anything, we’re trying to come out here and work,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We’ve got to be focused on what we’re doing. Grind implies that we’re tearing things down. It’s a negative word — I don’t use it with our football program. I hate it when people use it with the game of football.”
Glynn earned the top seed in the region in a three-way tiebreaker atop the standings, and won a playoff game for the seventh consecutive season a year ago on the strength of a nasty defense and a powerful run game led by Louisville signal caller TJ Lewis alongside bowling ball Caden Hutchinson in the backfield.
More than 81 percent of the Terrors’ 3,546 yards of offense came on the ground, and a vast majority of it from players who will not be on the roster this season.
Which is why its all the more crucial for Glynn Academy to make the most out of the two weeks remaining before the start of the regular season.
“It’s hot, it’s our first practice really on the field, so we’ve got to learn some good habits,” Hidalgo said. “We’re only returning three or four starters, we’ve got a lot of guys who haven’t played a bunch on Friday nights, so we’ve got to learn how to do things in addition to what to do.
“I like our kids. Our kids are working hard. It’s just we’ve got work to do. I think this is going to be a really good football team before the season’s over with.”
A few of the changes fans will immediately recognize are at the skill positions, particularly at quarterback, where former safety Tyler Devlin is set to step in as the team’s signal caller.
Devlin proved he can hurt a defense with both his arm and legs as a freshman quarterback at Frederica Academy, and now he’ll have a couple of athletic, 6-foot-5 towers to target on the outside in Tyson Rooks and David Prince.
John Moody will assume the starting running back job, and he looked the part at practice as a bruising, but shifty back that can either run around or through a would-be-tackler.
But the lights shine brighter on Friday nights. Though a scrimmage still won’t quite capture the atmosphere of the Terrors expect to play in, it will be a start.
“It’s a process,” Hidalgo said. “The season is a marathon; it’s not a sprint. We’re going to come out here, we’re going to get our work we need to do Friday, we’re going to play as hard as we possibly can, then we’re going to come back, we’re going watch film, we’re going to fix some problems that we had, and we’re going to go to work the next week against Bainbridge.
“In five weeks, this is going to be a different football team than the one we’re going to see on Friday night.”
Mid-season surges has become the modus operandi under Hidalgo. Glynn Academy was just 2-3 at one point last year before ripping off six straight victories into the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
In seven years under Hidalgo, the Terrors are 20-15 over the first five weeks of the season and 44-11 after. The team is shooting for a similar trajectory this season.
“This is going to be a really good football team that’s going to play our tails off, and go out and compete for the region championship,” Hidalgo said. “We’re going to outplay everybody in the region. I’m going to tell you right now: we hit the field, the Red Terrors are going to play harder than every other team in the region.
“I don’t care, people can put it up on the bulletin board. I really don’t care. This is going to be the hardest working team in the league. We’re going to play harder than everybody else; we’re going to get after it and win another region championship this year.”
Thus, although Friday at 7 p.m. in Glynn County Stadium will be the first time Glynn Academy will formally line up against a different program since Dec. 4 — having decided against a spring game — the Terrors are not concerned about a Yellow Jacket team looking to bounce back from a 3-8 campaign to the form that saw them win 28 of 33 games over the three previous seasons.
“I don’t care about Wayne County,” Hidalgo said. “I’m not the head coach. If I was the head coach of Wayne County, I would care about Wayne County. I’m not the head coach at Wayne County. I don’t care about Wayne County. I don’t care about what they have. I don’t care about any of that stuff.
“All I care about is Glynn Academy football. We’re focused on us, focused on getting better. That’s going to be our process over the next five or six weeks until region play, then we’re going to line up and we’re going to beat people’s eyes out.”