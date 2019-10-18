With a week off to prepare for Richmond Hill, Glynn Academy cannot close the game allowing the Wildcats to come back from a 14-13 lead in the fourth to win, 23-14.
Glynn Academy struck first in the first quarter after an impressive 70-yard touchdown catch from Nolan Grant gave the Red Terrors some momentum.
The Red Terror defense was lights out all night and didn’t let Richmond Hill get its offense going until the second quarter. Glynn forced two back-to-back three and outs and handed it off to the offense.
Richmond Hill’s defense came up big and forced a Terror fourth down. Instead of punting it, Glynn attempted to fake a punt and came up short, giving the Wildcats prime short-yardage real estate.
Starting quarterback for the Wildcats exposed Glynn’s zone defense and scored a quick touchdown pass to make it 10-7 with 1:50 to go in the first half.
T.J. Lewis and Glynn’s offense couldn’t muster up a drive and coughed up the ball again to the Wildcats but didn’t give them enough time to do any more damage.
Throughout the game, Richmond Hill put together drives that lasted multiple minutes resulting in two impressive field goals. Glynn’s defense did an excellent job denying the Wildcats from the end zone most of the game but quickly figured out that Richmond Hill had a weapon in its kicker, Britton Williams.
He had two critical kicks in the second half that he made. The first was a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter to allow the Wildcats to go up 13-7. Then he made a season-high 47 yarder in the fourth that set up the start of Richmond Hill’s comeback.
However, Glynn didn’t make it easy for the Wildcats on either side of the ball. Grant got a huge 54-yard run that included a spectacular run to give the Terrors first and goal. The next play, Lewis kept it and ran it in for a 7-yard touchdown pass. After a successful yet gut-wrenching extra point by Chase Gabriel, the Terrors held a 14-13 lead with around eight minutes left in the game.
Gabriel rarely doesn’t sail it through the back of the end zone on kickoffs but did after the touchdown. Richmond Hill returned it 52 yards and had a first and ten on Glynn’s 47-yard line.
Glynn Academy’s defense didn’t allow them to get far, forcing a crucial fourth down. Richmond Hill took a gamble and sent Williams out for the long field goal. He made it and gave the Wildcats a two-point lead.
The Terrors tried to trick the Richmond Hill defense with a flea-flicker, but the Wildcats were not fooled. Once again, with short yards, the Wildcats scored a touchdown to give them a two-score lead.
With life still in them, the Red Terrors, led by Lewis, began their march down the field. Lewis had a seven and nine-yard run to gain some momentum. Then he hit Jaloren Coleman for a big nine-yard gain. The Red Terrors needed a yard, and Alan Partin got them two.
After a big 20-yard gain, Lewis gets sacked on first down. The next play, Lewis ran it 19 yards when Richmond Hill forced a fumble and recovered it.
Glynn couldn’t capitalize, made a costly mistake at the wrong time, and had to watch the clock dwindle as Richmond Hill ran out the clock.
“Our kids played hard tonight, they fought their tails off,” Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo said. “We need to make a few plays here and there, and we didn’t make them. I’m not faulting our kids on that, and they played hard.
“I think we did a lot of good things tonight. We gave up a big play on third and long for a touchdown that cost us, and we had a crucial penalty on a 3rd and 11 that cost us. Other than that, we played really hard, and they fought their tails off. We’ve got to get back to work.”
The Terrors move to 2-4 on the season and 0-1 in region play. Up next for Glynn will be the City Championship against Brunswick High as the Terrors will look to move forward after back-to-back losses.