Led by Frederica Academy’s boys and girls basketball coach Ed Wilson in an all-boys camp for rising second through eighth graders, the goal is to teach the next wave of basketball players the skills and knowledge of the core four for basketball.
Wilson gives instruction and knowledge of basketball by going over the fundamentals that are necessary for the game of basketball.
Spending the first day of camp going over the four basics — passing, shooting, dribbling, and boxing out/rebounding — Wilson had the second day of camp tailored around shooting.
“Fun is the word for me because I get to watch kids — who most of them really like basketball — try to improve their skills,” Wilson said of hosting the basketball camp. “Anytime they come into a gym you may be influencing the next great player in Glynn County -- you never know. A lot of these kids I don’t know. They are from all over, and I’m excited because I get to work with some kids that you don’t necessarily get to see on a regular basis. Our counselors and myself, for some of the kids this is their first chance to ever touch a basketball and be around it so we are really excited about that. We have some older kids that I really like too, some Frederica kids, some Glynn Middle kids that are really good players. We are excited about the kids from the ages of 6 up to the age of 14 (for the camp).”
Frederica’s varsity players -- Rashon Jackson, Isaiah Preston, Rico Holmes, were all camp counselors with each one assigned a basket to work on specific parts of shooting.
“I like to be around our guys so this helps me,” Wilson said of his Knights varsity counselors. “An extra three hours a day in my world so I always like being around them. They love it cause they are good with kids. I think it’s a benefit for us to get them in the gym and you see them now they are shooting around (with the kids) and anytime you get a chance to get in the gym and get some extra shots it’s always valuable.”
Rotating around the court by learning the 10 spot shots, shooting free throws, and playing knockout, campers spent the first hour really honing in on putting shots up.
Of course with a wide age range, Wilson split the groups up evenly for the younger groups to work together on the lowered 8 1/2 foot hoops while the older groups had the space to work on their forms.
“A lot of them had really not done any of these so to just get to instill the fundamentals every day,” Wilson said of the core four. “Every day we have stations that are built to try and expand on each one of those four. Every kid is the same, they all want to play five-on-five so at the end of every day we spend the last 45 minutes of the day playing and seeing what they can do. Everywhere from fundamentals to five-on-five. From a fundamental standpoint, these kids need and everybody needs it.”
After a water break, Wilson put together relay races to see the campers become competitive against one another. Incorporating the dribbling portion of the day, Wilson told campers the relay race would be a speed dribble with their right hand and left hand, and then crossovers all down and back. As campers completed their portions of the relay race, finishes came down to the wire but it left Wilson wanting to add more to the race.
Going through the dribble portion, Wilson demonstrated the chest and bounce passes as he and his son Charlie went side shuffle down and back across the half-court line.
Lastly, Wilson had campers shoot right-handed and left-handed layups during their relays. However, the varsity coach wasn’t impressed with the lack of baskets being produced as he made everyone do them again as he referenced going at a controlled pace. Knowing this, he said the time it takes won’t affect the race, instead it was who can make the most baskets.
Campers capped off the relay portion of the camp with free throws to decide which losing teams would have to do 20 push-ups.
Before allowing the younger campers to play five-on-five and the older campers to play four-on-four, the teams broke off with their counselors to spend a few minutes going over potential ways to find the right passes for easy shots.
Putting 10 minutes on the clock and standing at half court as games were being played on either side of him, Wilson intervened a few times to tell campers to hustle and stay upbeat even if they don’t get the ball every second possible.
“Goal is to get better,” Wilson said as he talked to everyone before allowing them to finish their games.