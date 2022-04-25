The Frederica Academy girls got their postseason run started with a bang Monday, downing Tiftarea 8-1 in the first round of the GISA state playoffs.
Hosting the Tiftarea Lady Panthers, the third-seeded Lady Knights started the game off with a high press, looking to control the game from the start.
After narrowly missing the goal, Frederica scored its first goal of the game on a corner. With Mary Ford Fitzjurls taking the corner, she found Audrey Shingler at the back post for an easy header at the goal.
Frederica scored its second goal of the game when Katie Eckert received a ball from Fitzjurls and took a shot from outside the box for the Lady Knights.
Frederica would score two more first half goals with Ellie Runyan having her long shot slip through the hands of Tiftarea’s goalkeeper, and Josephine Brock finding an easy shot on goal when Clary Turk cutback into the box for the cutting Brock.
In the second half, Frederica was a little slow getting out of the gates, seeing Tiftarea score its only goal of the game on a free one-on-one on a direct cross from a free kick.
After seeing the Lady Panthers bring some energy into the game, the Lady Knights flipped their switch and took over the game yet again.
“I think there’s a lot of positives,” Frederica coach Gabe Gabriel said after the win. “The ability to get a result with a young team when you know that our season is done if you lose, I think is huge. I think we knew we were going to be the better team based on seeding and what we have seen before. It still takes a maturity level to come out and perform and I think we did that really well. It’s positive going forward and gives us some confidence.”
Turk scored the teams first goal of the second half when her shot hit the top of the crossbar and bounced directly past the line. Knowing her goal counted, but waiting for the whistle, Scout Brummett tapped it in for safe measures.
Brummett would grab her goal with 25 minutes left in the game when she received a pass from 1600m state champion Kaitlyn Sunderhaus and dribble past the keeper for an easy tap in on goal.
Continuing to attack, Frederica picked up its seventh goal of the game on a penalty kick. After Tiftarea was called for handball inside their own box, Fitzjurls stepped up to take the PK for Frederica. Staring down the goalkeeper, Fitzjurls made her go the wrong way.
“Mary Ford has been great,” Gabriel said. “She can play in the midfield, she can drop in and play center back which is huge. I build through my spine of the team. To do that as an eighth-grader and be on all our set pieces, and take penalty kicks is huge. She’s been massive. Scout Brummett as an eighth-grader has been huge, playing striker now. A lot of contributions from our eight-graders.”
Frederica picked up its eighth and final goal of the game on a loose ball after a corner kick was in front of the goalie. Taking a few shots at the ball, Kate Head ended up with a backheel next to the left post to squeak the ball in for the goal.
Looking to return to the state championship for the fifth consecutive year, the No. 3 Lady Knights return to the field on Friday for the second round.
“Our goal is to make it to the state championship and win it,” Gabriel said. “We made it the last four years and finally trying to get over that hump. I think that’s what we are all trying to do but also not look forward too and not look past the games ahead of us. Everyone is going to be tough from now on.”