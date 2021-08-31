Greyson Sigg, a 26-year-old University of Georgia graduate, has spent his brief stay on the Korn Ferry Tour making the most out of his rookie season.
Having played over 30 events all across the country, Sigg has taken a lot from the 18-month-long journey to reach his PGA card.
“I’ve learned a lot about my game and my body,” Sigg said. “When I’m tired, I’ve learned that I need to go home. When I don’t really want to play that week, it’s probably best for me to go home.
“Just managing when you want to go home and when you feel like you are going to need to go play, I’ve learned a little bit about myself as far as that’s concerned.”
While taking care of his body was an important factor in the growth in his game, Sigg’s most significant on-course improvement has come on the greens.
According to the Korn Ferry stats, Sigg has hit 1,400 greens out of the 1,908 holes he’s played, which ranks 13th on the tour with a 73.38 percentage mark.
“My short game has just gotten really good over the past couple of years,” Sigg said. “That’s been a huge success for me as well.”
In the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season Sigg has played in 34 events. His first tournament was in January 2020, and this week will end the crossover year as the Korn Ferry playoffs head towards its final tournament in Newburgh, Ind.
The top 25 players from the Korn Ferry regular season automatically earn the coveted PGA Tour card for the upcoming season.
During the Korn Ferry playoffs, an additional 25 cards can be awarded to those who earn enough points through the three tournaments.
For Sigg, he finished sixth in the regular-season standings. In the 34 events he played, Sigg notched two wins, a second-place finish, and 10 total top 10 finishes.
“Last year I had a really good year, very consistent,” Sigg said of his rookie season. “A lot of top 10s and a second solo place. This year I made it a goal to go out and really focus on my first win.”
Sigg achieved his goal in May in the Visit Knoxville Open as he capped off a 4-under final round to beat out Germany’s Stephan Jaeger by one stroke.
In the first round of the Korn Ferry Playoffs, Sigg found himself in the final pairing of the Boise Open with an opportunity to take over the No. 1 ranking in the Korn Ferry points.
He shot 6-under on the final day of the tournament, sinking a par putt on the 72nd hole of play to finish 19 under for the week. But it still wasn’t guaranteed to be enough to win the first round of the Korn Ferry playoffs.
Sigg figured he’d fall one shot short of the victory until Englishmen Aaron Rai double-bogeyed the final hole to give Sigg his second win on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“Winning is hard,” Sigg said. “Winning is really hard, especially at this level that we play at. You are going to have a lot go your way, and you got to hit a lot of really good shots and make a lot of hard putts towards the end. It’s been great, I feel like the games where it needs to be and I think it’s ready for the next level.”
Now, as he reaches the pinnacle of the golf game, Sigg is assured his childhood goal will be reached.
“That’s why we play the game,” Sigg said. “That’s why I travel and I want to play on the PGA tour and play against the guys who are the best in the world. Yeah, it’s great, it’s a good feeling. It’s a relief, but I know I belong out there, and I’m looking forward to going out there.”
Sigg has certainly seen first-hand what a PGA professional looks like.
As a member at Sea Island, Sigg has had the opportunity to watch the likes of Davis Love III, Zach Johnson, Harris English, Patton Kizzire, Keith Mitchell and the many other pros that practice at Sea Island.
Sigg said it’s great to see everyone — though when it’s practice time, players like to be by themselves. When it comes to playing a round on Seaside or Plantation, the competitiveness comes out when there’s money on the line.
“It’s a great way to stay competitive when you aren’t on the road,” Sigg said.
As he heads into the final tournament of the Korn Ferry playoffs, Sigg eyes the No. 1 overall player title. The top spot allows that golfer access into every event of the PGA Tour.
“You get in the Players Championship, which is a big tournament,” Sigg said. “You aren’t subject to reshuffle out. There’s a lot that goes into it. It’s just very important. You just have a little bit more job security than a guy who finishes 20th on the finals.”
With the Korn Ferry playoffs ending the same day as the FedExCup Playoffs, Sigg will give himself a few weeks off to relax before his PGA Tour start in the Fortinet Championship in Napa, Calif., on Sept. 16.
“I’m just going to relax,” Sigg said. “I’ve had a long stretch here finishing up these Korn Ferry playoffs. My game is obviously in a pretty good spot right now so I don’t feel like I need to do too much to get ready for those events.”