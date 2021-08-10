Rick Irwin has been a steadying presence at Sea Palms Golf Club & Resort for nearly 20 years.
The longtime golf professional helped see the club through some ups and downs during his stint, and now with Sea Palms on the upswing, Irwin is ready to move into the next phase of his life, and pass along his duties to head golf professional Clark Spratlin.
“It’s been quite a wonderful investment in my time and efforts to see Sea Palms kind of evolve the way that it has the last few years,” Irwin said. “Thank goodness for Will Carter and his group that came in and purchased the property, almost three years ago now, with the renovation and everything that’s going on.
“It’s great to see this diamond in the rough peek out. It’s been in hiding for a long time.”
Irwin has had a long, fruitful career in the golf management business, having worked at well-respected resorts in California, Colorado, Vermont and Germany before deciding he and his wife would like to position themselves on the southeast coast.
After joining Sea Palms as the head golf professional in 1994, Irwin remained in the position until 2001. Following a short break from golf, he returned to Sea Palms in 2008, and he hasn’t left since.
But now looking to slow down a bit and open up time to play more golf and spend time with members, Irwin will hand over the full-time reigns to Spratlin while he transitions to a senior professional role.
“Rick has led the golf team for 24-plus years and done an unbelievable job in all facets of the golf operation,” said Sea Palms director of golf Brandon Youmans. “Not only have Rick and his staff adjusted to the vast change in day-to-day business levels, he and his team were the glue that held things together in many times of uncertainty and will continue to do so. Rick’s leadership gives everyone a sense of ease and calmness and that truly represents a solid characteristic of a leader.
“Rick and I have spent the better part of two years digesting these new business levels and devising a plan that best suits the future of Sea Palms. We both understand and agree that adding leadership to our professional staff is vital for the future of the golf operation.”
Spratlin is an Atlanta native who pursued a career as a professional golfer before coming to the conclusion that more putts needed to fall for him to make a living. Instead, he pivoted to teaching the game as a PGA Professional.
Most recently, Spratlin worked as the head golf professional at The Manor Golf and Country Club in Milton, and before that, he spent nearly nine years as the director of golf at Currahee Club in Tocca.
Taking a job at Sea Palms was the realization of a lifelong dream for Spratlin to live in the Golden Isles, having spend many vacations at Jekyll and St. Simons growing up, but before he was able to pull the trigger, he had to know where Irwin stood.
“I knew Rick had been here, and been through lots of ups and downs, but obviously kept the operation together,” Spratlin said. “Sea Palms had been through a lot of success, but then there was a lot of downtime. Rick had been the mainstay. He had kept it here, kept the members together, and really when I first started talking about coming here, I wanted to make sure that Rick was on board with what we were doing — that I wasn’t trying to push Rick out. This is what we’re doing; it’s an evolving project, and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Irwin has his pulse on the membership and atmosphere at Sea Palms more than perhaps anyone, and he believes Spratlin will fit in nicely.
“It’s been great having Clark come on board,” Irwin said. “He’s got a great reputation in the section and everywhere he’s worked. We feel very fortunate to be able to have him come on board and kind of take over our operation. We expect some great things from him.”
One of the aspects of the Sea Palms job that intrigued Spratlin the most was the club’s commitment to golf with renovations that included a redesigned course, refurbished areas and a new short-game area. Recently held Southeastern Junior Golf Tour and Hurricane Junior Tour events are validation of the effort.
“We went through a total rebuild,” Youmans said. “Previous to Will Carter and his group coming on board in late 2018, early 2019, there were a lot of question marks for Sea Palms. His group has been fully committed to taking this place to a different level — a level that it really never has experienced, but probably should have always experienced.
“Their commitment to golf, and understanding the golf is probably one of our number one assets is very strong. They’ve given us the tools to grow.”
Irwin developed experience working with several management groups throughout his career, including at Sea Palms. He spoke highly of the work Carter has done, and commended his vision for the club.
As expected, Spratlin has been quick to jump on board.
“It’s got such a family feel,” Spratlin said of the club. “It’s a true membership club feel. The members are happy, there’s games, and Rick kept all of that together. It’s been great for me to come in behind and learn what’s happened here, and learn about Sea Palms, and see what’s done.”