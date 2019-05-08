Glynn Academy’s football team is still hard at work as the Red Terrors continued spring practice Wednesday. The spring season is almost over as the Terrors prepare for their May 17 spring scrimmage game.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo addressed the team after practice and talked about competing against each other its importance in preparation.
He talked about how hard work, and if players, regardless of age bust their tails on the football field, it’ll make them better players in the long run.
Hidalgo also talked about his time at Rhodes College, where, as a freshman, he would give the starting defensive tackle fits every day in practice until he earned the starting spot on the line. He put himself into the messaged to implore his players that he did it himself, they can as well.
The anecdote wasn’t directed at the varsity, junior varsity or even the rising ninth-graders; it was for everyone listening to him. Competing is a fundamental aspect of football, and with a little hard work, these players can achieve the goals they have set.
He finished his team message by saying the scoreboard will need a third digit to account for the number of points this team will score this season.
When asked about it, Hidalgo laughed and said he talked to County Athletic Director Steve Waters about needing the third digit on the home score side this season.
He also didn’t shy away from stating exactly how he feels about this team progress midway through spring practice. Even though he’s returned some of the starters who missed the first part of spring due to track and other obligations, there are still seven starters missing at practice.
Hidalgo notes that kids are stepping up and competing with each other while the starters are absent and he likes what he sees.
“I think our guys are working hard and we’re competing,” Hidalgo said. “I like where this team’s going, I mean it’s a long way between now and Aug. 23 or whenever it is, but it’s a good group of kids.”
One position that seems to have plenty of competition is the defensive line group. The Red Terrors will lose Marlon Taylor to graduation and want the rising seniors to take that next step.
Hidalgo mentioned a few names that have already stepped up this spring and showed out on the defensive line along with some guys who will return from injury.
“James Dyal will be back, who was hurt all of last year with his back. Jordan Swain has had a really good spring,” Hidalgo said. “Torrez Davis had surgery on his shoulder this offseason, and he will be back in July. Two of those guys started for us every game, and the other one played a ton for us.
“Drez Wilcox is going to play some defense this year where last year he didn’t play defense at all. He’ll come back and play some defense.”
Wilcox played at offensive guard last year for the Terrors. Hidalgo said that Wilcox needed a full year to fully understand and pick up the position last year so he could focus on it. Now the senior will play both sides of the ball.
The senior, according to Hudl profile ,is 6-foot-1, 250 pounds and runs a 4.8 40- yard dash. Wilcox looks like a tank on the football field and finding success on the defensive line could spark some more college interest in him.
Wilcox and Swain appear to be the heart and soul of the defense right now, and it isn’t hard to see their leadership qualities show. Those traits are essential to success and having players there to keep other players in line will help out in the long run, especially if the Red Terrors want to make it past the second round of the playoffs and bring home another state title.
Glynn finished last season in the second round of the playoffs losing to Valdosta. Hidalgo told The News after that game that this team would be back and that they’ll be back in the playoffs this year.
When asked about this and how on track with this his team was on, Hidalgo made a declaration.
“I think this is going to be a really good football team at some point in time. I said it about the team last year, and we lost to a very good Valdosta team,” Hidalgo said. “It was a game that I felt like we had a chance to win, but we didn’t do the little things necessary. I think with the mindset of this team; we’re going to.
“This team is going to be willing to do those things. I think we’re going to have a really good football team and I think we’re going to be in the mix of things. Somebody really good is going to have to beat us next year.”