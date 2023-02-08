The Brunswick High boys made quick work of Brantley County on Tuesday night, winning 10-0 at Glynn County Stadium.
Knowing that his team would have a chance to show out and perform, head coach Enrique Power didn’t expect the game to end so quickly.
“I thought we were going to have more of a longer game than we had,” Power said after the game ended in 60 minutes. “The way we had been playing the last three games our shooting confidence hasn’t been the greatest. Today’s game helped us gain so much confidence to go into Friday’s game to shoot more and score more goals. This game just helped us to tell the guys ‘Hey, if you shoot more often, then you will get more goals then.’ This game was just about confidence.”
In hopes of gaining confidence by seeing shots go into the back of the net, it took one minute for the team to know that Brantley’s defense would be vulnerable all night long.
Freshman Wilmer Garcia received a pass outside of the box of his favorable left foot and shot a low driven shot to the near post, the Brantley keeper dove late as the ball rolled by him. With some confusion by the Herons’ defense in thoughts of the ball not going in as it slipped through an opening in the net, a troubling night had only begun.
Keeping a formidable high press and using several one-twos to create passing lanes to beat a lackluster Brantley defense, Brunswick grabbed its second goal after JB Santos split the defense and had an easy shot on goal.
Brunswick’s third goal came after Grayson Ferguson sent a free kick from midfield and into Brantley’s box. With the ball taking a bounce over the defense, an unmarked Garcia volleyed his shot past the goalie.
Edwin Morales grabbed the fourth goal of the first half after receiving a through ball and beating the keeper on a one-on-one. Santos picked up a first-half brace while Garcia added a first-half hat-trick with goals coming seemingly for the Pirates.
Leading 6-0 and still having over a half to go in the first, Power not only moved guys around to try new positions but allowed bench players to get a taste of the varsity level.
“With how young the team is, I was able to play a couple of guys who haven’t had the chance yet to step on the field the last three games and give them a bit of confidence and what the sensation is to be on the field, be part of the guys who compete and play,” Power said. “Today was great in the aspect that we gained confidence not just the starters but the young guys who are waiting for their opportunity.”
Maurice Thomas joined in on the scoring barrage as he received a cross from Jonathan Ramirez. With the ball hitting his knee as he looked to get a shot off, the keeper went in the complete opposite direction for an easy goal.
Freshman Eric Lazo scored after he split the Herons’ back-line and dribbled his way toward the keeper and just as the goalie made a sliding attempt to stop his shot, Lazo poked it to the far post to put the Pirates up 8-0.
Having moved players around the formidable center-back Allan Antah made his way up to the attacking line and joined in on the fun to put the Pirates up 9-0 just before the half.
With a 20-minute second half enforced, the Pirates seemingly toyed with the Herons for the first five minutes as they opened the second half with a shot from the halfway line.
Five minutes into the half, the Pirates sealed the deal when Morales received a pass inside the box, faked a Heron defender, and slotted his next touch into the net to complete the 10-0 victory.
Earning the mercy rule win, Power knew his defense didn’t have much to do for this game.
“Before the game, I told the guys ‘This will be one of those types of games where the defense gets to hang out and knock the ball a little bit and the guys up top get to have a little bit of fun,’” Power said. “This is a one-time thing, we are not going to be playing any teams like that for the rest of the season. The next three games are Lakeside, South Effingham, and New Hampstead. The next three games are going to be competitive. This is not an everyday thing, but if we want to make it an everyday thing we have to do a bit more work on the offense so we can get there.”
Brunswick High travels to Augusta to take on Lakeside for its first region game of the season Friday.
Brunswick girls 1
Brantley County 1
Going back and forth with the Herons to open up Tuesday’s games, the Pirates had chances to grab their first win before settling for a draw.
Both teams controlled portions of the game with the ball seemingly flowing from one side to the other in bunches. Starting on the attacking side, the Lady Pirates had chances but were called offside several times before having a chance to get a shot off.
Moving down to the other end, the Herons put pressure on the backline of Brunswick with pressure coming full force at goalkeeper Georgia Lawless. Never fazed by the attackers coming towards her, the calm and collected sophomore came through at valuable times for the team.
Although trailing 1-0 through one half of play the Lady Pirates came out in the second half intending to go for the win.
Creating opportunities as they broke down the high line of Brantley, Brunswick hindered themselves by failing to find the final ball that didn’t result in an offsides call.
That was until Abi Edney had a chance. Beating the high press and receiving a pass from Lourdes Royal, Edney took one touch inside the box with the Brantley keeper crashing hard off her line. Able to get a shot off before being upended in the aftermath, Edney drew the game level and all to play for with 20 minutes to go.
Brantley started to win free kicks in dangerous parts of the field and every time the Herons believed they had the game-winning goal, Lawless would come through with a strong pair of hands.
Teammates cheered and opponents sauntered down the pitch as Lawless kept the Lady Pirates alive with four crucial saves in the final 20 minutes.
As the final seconds ticked down and the Lady Pirates dribbled their way up the pitch, the opportunity was presented for a final counter-attack but the final buzzer sounded on the team before a clear chance was presented.
Drawing level at one a piece, the Lady Pirates will look to grab its first win of the season in region play against Lakeside on Friday.