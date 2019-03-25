The annual Golden Isles Invitational brought tennis teams from around the state to Jekyll Island for a weekend of tennis this past Friday and Saturday.
In the tournament’s 17th year, Glynn Academy saw its girls claim second place on the clay courts at the Jekyll Island Tennis Center, while the boys finished fourth. Lakeside won the girls’ competition, and Lowndes raised the trophy on the boys’ side.
Additionally, the eight-team field also featured Jeff Davis, Pierce County, Wayne County, Valdosta, and Winder-Barrow.
“There’s a long waiting list and it’s all because coach (Burnett) Rooks started this thing,” said Glynn head coach Adam Winkler. “There’s always been a lot of competitive teams that come here. The teams want to come and play competitive teams. No team was blown away. It was all really good competition, and that’s what they come here for, that and the history Coach Rooks created 17 years ago.'
Both the Terrors’ girls and boys notched first-round victories, the girls 4-1 against Jeff Davis and the boys 3-2 over Wayne County, to advance to the semifinal round of the tournament.
Glynn’s girls continued to roll in its matchup against Valdosta, earning another 4-1 victory on the back of its strong doubles play to get a shot at the championship. The Terrors got strong performances from Yanin Reinholz and Maizy Davenport at No. 1 to win 6-1, 6-2, and the team of Liza Zeh and Curry Hartman won 6-3, 6-1 to secure both doubles points.
No. 2 Florence Thompson beat her Valdosta counterpart 6-1, 6-3 to give Glynn Academy it’s third point, but that didn’t stop Leanna Wood from pulling off a comeback 1-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory at No. 1 to cap the round.
Facing Lakeside in the finals, the Glynn girls got wins from both doubles positions again with Reinholz and Davenport winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, and Zeh and Hartman 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2, but Wood, Thompson, and Emma Clarke each fell in singles competition, resulting in Lakeside’s first-place finish.
“They played great,” Winkler said of the girls team. “It wasn’t our typical lineup, one of our starters was on vacation, so we were extremely pleased to get second place with the alternative lineup that we put out there.”
Following their first-round victory over Wayne, the Glynn Academy boys similarly dropped a 3-2 match against Lakeside with wins at both doubles positions and losses at the three singles spots.
Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy teamed up for a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 1, and No. 2 doubles featured a scrappy 6-4, 6-4 triumph by Ethan Taleb and Ethan Ashworth.
Terrors No. 1 Steven Thompson bounced back to get the 6-2, 7-5 win in the consolation round against Pierce County, but the rest of the team was unable to do the same.
Glynn Academy will host a joint home match on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against St. Vincent’s and Benedictine before welcoming in Appling County on Thursday.