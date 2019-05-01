Day two of Brunswick High’s spring football practice got underway on Wednesday. The Pirates look to improve after going 3-7 last season.
Brunswick has a few positions competing for starting roles this spring, especially on the offensive side of things.
Despite it only being day two of spring ball, head coach Sean Pender likes where the team’s competitive level is.
“I’m very happy with our competitive level. They’re getting after each other and working hard. It’s amazing what a year brings,” Pender said.
He goes onto say that there have been some mental mistakes, but it’s only day two, so as long as the team corrects them before the next practice, he’s okay with them.
One of the positions that have some of the most competition is the quarterbacks. The Pirates have three quarterbacks they can use, but only two of them are healthy right now.
A rising senior, Anthony Mountain suffered an ACL injury and hasn’t been cleared yet, so it’s between Jeffery Waye and KJ Lee.
Pender seemed pleased with Waye’s and Lee’s efforts after two days though.
“One’s a sophomore and ones a junior, and they’re both, and it’s a healthy competition right now,” Pender said. “They’re encouraging each other to get better; they’re working hard.
“Of course we can have only one starter by the time the season starts, but right now all those guys are working really hard, and it’s going to be hard determining which one, but it’s a good problem to have.”
After last season, Brunswick lost its starting running back Jalen Trimmings who led the team with 737 yards on 132 carries and five touchdowns. He averaged 5.6 yards a carry and 81.9 total yards a game.
Now the Pirates must rely on three rising sophomores Chuckobe Hill, Ree Simmons, and Jashawn Wilson. These three have peaked Pender’s eye after just two practices.
“Chuckobe Hill, Ree Simmons them two are doing a good job. They’re both upcoming sophomores and Jayshawn Wilson. All those guys are battling, and they’re all doing a good job,” Pender said. “They have to learn the offense a little better Chuckobe probably knows it the best, but all of them are very competitive they’re all working hard.
Pender commented that the running backs are another battle going down this spring, and the Pirates may look to use them by a committee this upcoming season.
A light in last year’s season was Warren McClendon Jr. He was a star offensive lineman that signed with the University of Georgia to play football. Now the Pirates must find a way to replace that massive hole on the line.
Pender said that he’s proud of his offensive line and that the whole group has stepped up this offseason and two days of practice.
However, when it comes to replacing McClendon, well that could end up being 6-5 300-pound rising sophomore Kanaya Charlton.
Pender said that he would eventually be a big time Power 5 type player.
“A guy like Warren doesn’t come around all the time. Now, will Kanaya Charlton develop into a Warren McClendon? I think he has the potential to,” said Pender. “He’s really smart like Warren was. He’s a 4.0 student. He comes on time to everything, and he works hard, he’s humble just like Warren. There’s a lot of similarities there. He’s actually bigger than Warren.”
After two days of practice, Pender and his staff seem excited about the competitions happening on the field and how hungry the players seem to be.
“We worked really hard in the offseason, there are a lot of positions that players are competing to get and they’re not backing down from each other,” Pender said. “So that’s always good when you have that good competition, and I’m enjoying how they’re getting after each other enjoying their effort.”