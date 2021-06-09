The Davis Love Foundation and Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund teamed up Wednesday to presented $60,000 in donations to six organizations dedicated to serving the youth and families in the local community.
Both the DLF and Rich’s designated three organizations each to receive $10,000 donations towards various causes benefitting area children and families.
“Being able to support these six organizations is truly an honor,” said Jim Motos, senior vice president of Rich’s Consumer Brands Division. “After a year of unprecedented need, we are exceptionally grateful for this opportunity to support our neighbors. Through the Rich’s Consumer Brands Charitable Fund, we hope to not only sustain our South Georgia community, but empower children and families to embark on a better future.
“These six recipients are perfect examples of community players who are moving residents forward, toward a better tomorrow.”
For Rich’s, the chosen recipients were the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy bands, as well as Wesley Academy of Early Learning.
Before presenting checks to the recipients, Motos detailed a bit of each organization’s planned use of the donation. Both high school bands will put their funds towards equipment repairs/upgrades, and in the case of Glynn Academy, a new trailer for transportation.
Wesley Academy, a St. Simons preschool and day care that offers full and part-time Christian-based learning to infants, toddlers, preschoolers and after school students, will use their donation for its Whale Warrior Scholarship Fund, which provides varying levels of assistance to families who apply.
The Davis Love Foundation’s donations came out of proceeds from the 2020 RSM Classic and to the United Way of Coastal Georgia, Second Harvest of South Georgia, and the Sparrow’s Nest.
“We are blessed to call the Golden Isles home and to be able to give back to the community through proceeds from The RSM Classic,” said tournament executive director Mark Love. “The reach of our positive impact on children and families in need would not be possible without the generosity of individuals and our corporate partners like Rich’s.
“We look forward to continuing the tradition of giving back when the PGA TOUR returns to Sea Island Golf Club this November.”
The United Way’s funds will go toward its financial literacy program, which collaborates with local agencies to provide job training, interviewing skills, and other support to improve the financial statuses of local residents. Second Harvest, a hunger-fighting organization serving a 12,000 square mile region of 26 counties, will put its donation toward a mobile food pantry that feeds 500 families a month.
The Sparrow’s Nest is a local food program operating under Brunswick community organization FaithWorks, and it will purchase a new storage freezer and meat to be donated to locals in need from its gift.