Hundreds upon hundreds of rounds deep with minimal days off, Jeremiah Austin has done his part in his quest for golf greatness. Now, the Brunswick High junior is seeking a little help from the community as he continues to push for greater heights.
Set for Sept. 10 at Sapelo Hammock Golf Club, the One United Jeremiah Austin Benefit Golf Classic represents an opportunity to invest in the life of a future collegiate athlete, and ultimately, a professional golfer.
“It gets expensive traveling and going to these bigger tournaments,” Austin said. “So we figure, why not try doing something or working on something. It was always a thought, but we never followed through with it because we didn’t know how to.”
Six years into his golf career, Austin has habitually competed in showcases around the country. He played the inaugural Mack Champ Invitational at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston in March 2021, and The Junior Tour powered by Under Armour Winter National Championship in Tampa this past January — just a week before he made the trip back to Orlando for the Jim Thorpe Invitational.
But his schedule has been ratcheted up another level recently, and it wasn’t until a trip to Atlanta near the end of June that Austin and his grandfather Richard discovered a possible avenue to crowdsourcing the travel expenses.
Already in the city to play in the Dogwood Invitational qualifier, Austin stopped by a benefit tournament that provided the blueprint for his own event.
With the positives and drawbacks of the various tournaments he’d taken part of in mind, Austin began crafting the itinerary. A classic four-person scramble would obviously appeal to golfers, but Austin wants any and everyone to be able to enjoy his event.
“We’re not just doing stuff for people who want to play in the tournament, we’re also doing family stuff too,” Austin said. “It’s not just golf. Say you have a family member who doesn’t play golf, they can come out there and do stuff like a putting challenge — we’ve got all types of challenges that are going to be out there. They can win all types of prizes.”
The on-course goal for Austin to secure 25 teams and 100 total golfers, all the while spectators of all ages can participate in various challenges and raffles. A food truck will even be on-site.
As the term “One United” implies, Austin wants to bring everyone together for a day of fun on the golf course. Better yet, the proceeds will go directly towards funding a loaded schedule for an up-and-coming standout.
Travel and accommodations near premier golf destinations are costly. When Austin competed in the Under Armour World Championship in Orlando on July 23-24, where he finished tied for 18th, the event held a banquet before the opening round, but the participants were left to pay their food and board the rest of the way.
Getting to a tournament a day early to squeeze in a practice round can simply be too exorbitant a price to pay — particularly when the event is held at a destination course such as Pebble Beach, where Austin is set to play in a prestigious event from Sept. 20-25.
“One time we had a tournament up in Statesboro, and we wanted to stay up there so I could do a practice round,” Austin said. “But the thing that was so hard about doing the practice round was the amount of money they were trying to charge for us to stay there for the amount of days we needed.
“Then, for example, Pebble Beach. The hotels there are so expensive to stay in. It was $400-500 a night. And then we were looking for hotels outside of there, and one hotel was $1,000 a night. It’s crazy. Like I said, money would help as far as travel.”
Fewer than two weeks following his benefit, Austin will tee off in the PGA Tour Champions’ PURE Insurance Championship Impacting First Tee, a competition that pairs a junior golfer into a team with a PGA Tour Champions pro from a field that includes World Golf Hall of Fame members Bernhard Langer, Mark O’Meara and Vijay Singh.
In its 19th year, the event will even be televised on Golf Channel.
“It is a cool opportunity,” Austin said. “We’ve been working with the First Tee since I started… I heard of the PURE Insurance, and I saw it was some type of junior tournament. I wanted to be in it, but I didn’t know how to get in or what it was about.
“Then I realized after a while that it was run through the First Tee. I was like, ‘Wait, I saw this on TV.’ This is something I wanted to do. So we went to the First Tee, filled out the application and everything.”
It wasn’t as simple as filing some paperwork though.
The 78 juniors are selected by a national panel of judges based on their personal growth and life skills learned through First Tee’s programs, in addition to their playing ability.
To even apply for the tournament, there was a long list of strict qualifications that must be met, so Austin began brushing up his résumé by playing in any event he could find.
“It was crazy because we kind of actually had to rush things to get done,” Austin said. “Applying for the tournament wasn’t hard, but the stuff they required; like for example, before the PURE Insurance, before we signed up, your handicap had to be somewhere around a 6 or something like that.
“I started playing a lot more because we needed scores to put in my gin, so I started playing a lot more 18 holes, doing tournaments. Playing, playing playing, and shooting the best scores that I could, and we managed to get my handicap down to a 3 from a 10.”
Fueling Austin’s rapidly plunging handicap is a seemingly accelerated development. Austin has always had all the ingredients to cook up low scores — his swing is nearly unchanged since his career began pelting pinecones around the yard — but everything has fallen into place in the past few months.
Austin has played in six Georgia State Golf Association events this year, winning three and placing second and third at two others to rise up to 13th in the junior tour’s Boys 15-18 Intermediate Division rankings, which has earned him an automatic invitation to the GSGA Tour Championship in November.
And to think, six months ago, scores in the 90s were not uncommon.
“The crazy thing is it happened overnight,” Austin said. “I played a tournament, I came in first place and shot an 85, 84. It was high, mid to low 80s. We took a day off, and then we had a tournament the next day. That next day, I shot 78; won. OK. Next tournament, we took a day off, shot 76. The day I shot 76, I beat the person in second place by 11 strokes.”
Austin is now averaging scores of 75-76 over 18 holes — down 40 strokes from where he was entering high school. Measured on various metrics at a golf camp this summer at Methodist University, Austin is driving the ball at speeds of 170 miles per hour, and his mental dexterity has grown exponentially.
The young golfer is putting in the work and seeing the results of his commitment. Austin just needs some support to provide him the opportunity to make his dreams come true.
“Obviously we’re going to use the money greatly because as I post on social media a lot, people know that we’re always traveling,” Austin said.
Scan the QR code in this story to register for the One United Jeremiah Austin Benefit Golf Classic event or visit https://charitygolftoday.com/event?e=4024&ce=62337c.