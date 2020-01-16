Commissioners honor Red Death football achievements

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners honored the recreation department’s 12U All-Star football team on Thursday with a proclamation making Jan. 16 Glynn County Red Death Football Championship Celebration Day here in the community.
Formally known as the Glynn County Broncos, this team is better known as ‘Red Death.’ After coming up short the previous two seasons, this group of football players won the GRPA All-Star football tournament with a 7-0 record.
They claimed the GRPA Class B crown and state championship with an 8-6 victory over Carrolton’s 12U All-Star team on Dec. 14.
Broncos coach Bart Altman along with his coaches Scott Morrison, Sean Walker, and Joe Delaney, led these boys to score 122 points on offense and only give up 43 on defense.
The proclamation was presented as a way to congratulate this team for its hard work and dedication.
Altman thanked several sponsors for getting the team hoodies along with the parents who put together money and purchased a championship belt.
“I think it was great for the boys to come up here and get that recognition,” Altman said. “I think it’s important for the commissioners to see the caliber of these young men, their character, and what just a great group of young men they are. You cannot ask for finer young me that represent our community. They’re just a great group of kids.”
When Altman thanked the commissioners for the honor, he talked about the recreation department and how every one of those kids says ‘yes sir’ to the coaches and parents always.
Altman said he hopes to win another 10 youth state championship if it means he can continue to teach kids how to win.
“There are a lot of kids going and playing travel football. That’s great, but we beat every travel football team we played,” Altman said. "We just won a state championship. I think it’s big that the kids in our community come out to the recreation department and participate. We got a great program.We’ve got I think 11 starters coming back next year. I don’t see any reason we don’t repeat.
"I plan on us winning another state championship next year, and I want the best kids and the best athletes in our community to come out and to try and be apart of it. I think it’s important for our community, winning. You teach kids how to win. They’ll be winners. You teach kids never to quit, don’t lie down, have character, and believe in your team. That team right there, they are brothers; they love each other.”