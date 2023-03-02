Rivalry games are all about gaining the upper hand on the opposing side.
In Game 1, Glynn Academy did just that with a 10-1 win over Brunswick High.
Both coaches knew the outcome would be different come Wednesday at Wainwright Field.
“Early on we talked about that in baseball each game. We play teams that are competitive and it sets you up for moments like this,” Glynn coach John Welborn said. “That’s what our preseason games did, it set us up for moments like this tonight where it’s close. Those guys over there (Brunswick) weren’t a 10-1 difference (Monday’s game). They are a good ball club, they are young and they are going to continue to play better and they played well tonight. They gave us everything that we could have asked for.”
Brunswick High opened the night off in the right way, scoring the first run of the game on a two-out single by Caden Purvis off Glynn’s Carson Ritola.
Pitching for the Pirates was left-hander Riley Morgan, who scored off the Purvis single and quickly went to work on Glynn’s bats. Forcing two quick outs before an error put a man on board, Morgan forced a run down to get out of the inning.
Glynn tied the game in the second inning but lost one of its key players in the process. After hitting a single to left, Tyler Devlin made his way to second on a passed ball during Greyson Gegg’s at-bat. Coming up limping during his run to second base, Devlin was taken out of the game. He showed his frustration having just worked his way back from a previous injury early in the season. Luis Luccioni came on and scored the tying run when Gegg drilled a single to right.
Not fazed by the Terrors tying the game, the Pirates opened up the game in the top of the third and continued to go after Ritola. Ryan Thomas hit a lead-off double before giving the Pirates the lead on an RBI double by Jordan Lodise.
Glynn pulled Ritola after the go-ahead run and put in another left-handed pitcher, Jeb Carson.
Morgan worked a four-pitch walk against his opposing pitcher while Brett Hickson did the same to load the bases for Roland Chance.
Sitting on a full count with two outs, Chance hit a liner up the middle to score two and give the team a 4-1 lead. Trying to leg out a double to continue the rally, Chance was thrown out advancing for second to end the inning.
Holding a 4-1 lead, Morgan hit Brandon Kasper to open the inning before shutting down any troubles that preceded with allowing the leadoff batter on base. Getting a fielder’s choice, a ground out, and a fly out from the top of the Terrors’ order, the Pirates half of the stadium erupted in loud cheers to provide a spark for the team.
“We came out and competed, we self-inflicted this one again,” Brunswick manager Greg Roberts said of the night. “If we play well and don’t make a few errors late and don’t walk guys and hit batters in big situations, I feel comfortable that we come out here with a W. That didn’t happen tonight and we have to clean up the bad base running mistakes, and the dropped fly ball. The little things that happened at the end that we do correctly, this game ends in a different way.”
Glynn turned to Ryan Schueneman as its third pitcher of the night, and it worked out as he got three quick outs.
After Glynn clawed our one run back off Morgan in the bottom of the fourth and hoping on a Hugh Edgy RBI to right, the Pirates kept the lead at three runs when Purvis grabbed his second RBI of the night on a sac fly.
From then on, it turned into a rally by Glynn Academy.
Wessley Roberson opened the inning by way of an error by second basemen Hickson on a routine pop-out in the dirt. Gandy then attacked the first pitch to put runners on the corners for Trent Tankersley. Hitting a sac fly to left for Roberson to score and cut the lead down to two (5-3), Hank Noonan continued his hunt of being a Pirate killer.
Having 6 RBIs in Game 1, Noonan added two more in crucial points of the game. Drilling a hard liner to left field for an RBI double, Noonan forced Roberts to make a pitching change as Grant Moore came on in relief for Morgan.
“Riley’s is a competitor and he’s a really good pitcher and a heck of a baseball player,” Roberts said of his starter. “He slowly ran out of gas. It’s early in the year ,and he hasn’t shown a lot. He gave us what we needed and gave us a chance to win and we didn’t finish.”
Getting a quick strikeout on Luccioni for the second out of the inning and hoping to preserve a one-run lead, Gegg worked a full-count walk to bring up Schueneman.
Wasting no time Schueneman tied the game with an RBI single to right, scoring Noonan and bringing life to the Terrors’ half of the stands.
Looking to regain its lead that was held since the early facets of the game, Brunswick went down in order with Tankersley throwing out his second base runner and Schueneman forcing two quick outs after the early danger.
Gaining full momentum of the game, the Terrors put their testament to the test as they loaded the bases on Moore.
Tankersley popped out in foul territory on the first base side for the first out of the inning.
Dancing Queen played once more over the home speakers with Noonan stepping into the box and looking to give his team the lead for the first time of the night.
Sitting in a 1-0 hitters count, Noonan hit a sac fly deep enough to left field to score Kasper for the 6-5 lead.
“He’s a competitor man,” Welborn said of Noonan. “I can see it in his eyes when he walked up to the plate, he gave me a little head nod and he was ready for the moment.”
Moore got out of the remaining trouble when he forced another pop out to right field to give his team a chance to come back from a one-run deficit.
Schueneman returned to the mound looking to get the win as he faced the Pirates’ nine, one, and two hitters.
Forcing a one-pitch out to Thomas, Schueneman forced two more fly outs to seal the 6-5 win for the Terrors.
“Ryan does a good job. He throws several different pitches, and he mixes them up well,” Welborn said. “He gets some movement in different locations and this summer he threw a lot for me when we were playing in some big tournaments. There were several times where the game was on the line and he wanted the ball and won games for us. So, I felt comfortable in that situation with running him back out there and winning us the ball game.”
As for Roberts, he knows his young team will make mistakes. He just wants to see his team learn from them and learn from the situations they put themselves in.
“The problem is when we make those mistakes, we need to learn from them and we can’t continue to make those mistakes,” Roberts said. “Some of it is being timid and some of it is being young in a big game and big situation. The hesitation was there and once you hesitate you have to try and shut it done and we didn’t. We tried to move on to things we shouldn’t have and it is what it is.”
Looking to finish off the season sweep over Brunswick High tonight at the Bud Couch Field, Welborn prefaced that it’s not the little things that matter, everything matters.
“Every little thing that we messed up on tonight, we are going to go back tomorrow and fix it,” Welborn said. “Be much more energized to try and sweep the series and do something different that we haven’t done in the past couple of years.”