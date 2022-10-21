In another pivotal game at stake for Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) as they hosted senior night at Glynn County Stadium against the visiting Evan Knights (3-5, 1-3), the game came down to the final play.
The Terrors won 25-22.
Down 14-8 coming out of the locker rooms, the Terrors found themselves quickly in a hole to open the second half.
On the first play from scrimmage, Evans running back Rayshaun King bounced outside the pocket and down the Glynn sideline as he made his way into the end zone from 80 yards out.
After converting a 2-pt conversion from quarterback DJ Walton, Glynn was down 22-8 and its playoff hopes were in the air with a half of football left to be played.
Glynn’s first drive of the second half saw the coaching staff continuing to put faith in its prolific tailback, Greg Peacock. Already having 98 yards rushing in the first half, the sophomore continued to deliver even after a few mistakes.
Picking up 38-yards on the ground by Peacock, Glynn shot themselves in the foot with a backwards pass, resulting in a loss of 12 yards and forcing a punt by Kody Arnold to downed at the 13-yard line.
Having given up a big play to open the second half, Glynn’s defense made the right adjustments and put together defensive stop after stop to keep the game alive.
“Really we didn’t do anything different,” said Glynn head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We just went over and did the stuff we coached our kids to do. We’ve added some new things offensively and we are still getting better with those. Defensively, I think a big part of the second half was really us tackling better and fitting on the ball better. But really we didn’t do anything totally different, we didn’t make any amazing halftime adjustments other than putting our kids in the right position. We gave up that long run there to start the second half, we misfit on the ball, and after that, our kids played their tails off.”
Forcing back-to-back three-and-outs midway through the third quarter, Glynn’s offense got the ball on its 35-yard line and took off.
Peacock opened the drive with a nine-yard rush before picking up a third down conversion on a four-yard rush to move the chains close to midfield. After a Tyler Devlin option keeper for 18-yards, the offense began to flow even more.
Bouncing to the outside or up the gut, the Terrors marched down the field before pulling off a double toss in the backfield for Jayden Ellis to go untouched into the end zone from 16-yards out to cut the deficit to 22-15 with 1:06 left in the third.
Forcing another three-and-out to open the fourth quarter, Glynn returned to the field at its own 43 and needing a score to tie the game at 22.
Sticking to its game plan of getting the prolific playmaker the ball at all times, Devlin found Peacock on a diving 28-yard pass in the middle of the field to keep the drive alive and into the Evans half of the field.
Riding the momentum its defense built, Glynn moved the ball with Devlin either handing the ball off to Peacock or Hank Noonan up the middle.
Seeing a Peacock bounce to the outside not only pick up 14 yards but a 1st-and-goal from the five-yard line, the coaching staff gave the sophomore the ball once more two plays later for a two-yard score to tie the game at 22 with 7:05 left in the game.
Keeping the Knights offense at bay the entire second half, minus the opening play, the Terrors’ defense forced one last punt that gave the offense a chance to put together a game-winning drive with 4:14 to go.
Starting the drive off with three consecutive carries by Peacock, Devlin kept the ball on an option play to fool the Knights’ defense yet again and moved the ball towards midfield with 2:00 minutes to go in the fourth.
Keeping an up-tempo style, Glynn continued to give the ball to Peacock as the sophomore racked up carries of 6, 5, 5, and 23 to put his game total to 237 yards on 33 carries, and the team in a position to win.
“We feel like we have not just Greg but Jayden Ellis, DJ Baldwin, Ben Beltran, and Hank Noonan, we have tailbacks that can run the football,” Hidalgo said. “We have to be in positions to hand that ball off and also do some things out of the play action pass. I think things that are a little more conducive to some of our kids and to get their hands on the ball. I think we have to do a better job of getting David Prince the ball in different ways. Get DP the ball, and we are going to go back and work hard on that next week. But, we have some kids players and our offensive line is improving and we will see what goes on.”
Both coaches called timeout to preserve time as much as possible for whatever would come next.
On a third-and-six from the 12-yard line, Devlin kept the ball and seemed to have won the game with his rushing touchdown but a flag was thrown for holding, pushing the Terrors to the 22-yard line with 40 seconds left.
Once more Devlin kept the ball but this time it was towards the right hash to give his five-star kicker and teammate Arnold the best spot to deliver.
Going through his routine during a timeout, Arnold stayed focused and prepared for the moment.
Nodding to his holder Tank Tankersley to get the snap from five-star ling snapper David Stanphill, the snap and hold were perfect for Arnold as he knocked down the 43-yarder with 35 seconds to go in the game.
Leading 25-22 and needing one final stop from its defense, Glynn had faith.
“Im really proud of them because we moved the ball all night long and kind of shot ourselves in the foot,” Hidalgo said. “We fumbled that ball and we are running some new plays and I think maybe our angle might have been a little wide. “We have to make sure we get that football to him (Peacock) but it’s things we can improve on. It’s great just watching our kids come back from that. We didn’t panic.
“Coach Perry did a good job of calling plays and we didn’t panic we just lined up and ran our plays. Keep hammering, it takes a while to impose your will on somebody. We want to be a physical football team around here and think it is something that we got away from. We want to have a physical running game and our kids came off the ball and blocked them around in the second half and good things happened.”
Allowing short plays to occur, and the clock to burn, Glynn only allowed Evans to pick up a first down on a throw in the middle as DJ Walton scrambled to find his target.
After seeing Walton pick up 15 yards on the ground and moving the ball to the 41-yard line with four seconds left, Coach Hidalgo called his last timeout to set his defense up for one final stop.
Lining up in prevent defense Glynn’s defensive line came through one final time.
As Walton scrambled around the pocket hoping to buy time for one last heave, senior lineman John McCleod got his hands on Walton to spin him towards the turf. Staying up for a split second, fellow senior teammate Xzavia Cummings came through with the game-winning sack for Glynn Academy.
“I think a big part of it was really we did the things that we were coached to do on that last one,” Hidalgo said of the final play. “John did a great job of pinning him in the pocket and making him come back inside, and we got our hands on him.”
Picking up another pivotal Region 2-6A win and its last as the home team, Glynn Academy gets a well-timed bye week to rest up and prepare for the regular season finale against Lakeside (Evans) on Nov.4.
“It will be good,” Hidalgo said. “It’s been a long season and it gives the kids Monday off from practice and coaches will get a Sunday off. We have been working nonstop for the most part since the beginning of the season so everybody gets a day off, and we get a chance to go out there and roll.”