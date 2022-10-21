In another pivotal game at stake for Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) as they hosted senior night at Glynn County Stadium against the visiting Evan Knights (3-5, 1-3), the game came down to the final play.

The Terrors won 25-22.

