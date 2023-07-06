Over the weekend, Jack Vajda (-16) of Augusta University shot a final day 6-under to finish two shots ahead of two-time Golden Isles Invitational champion, and Coastal Georgia graduate, Dylan Freeman to earn the crown at the 73rd Golden Isles Invitational at Brunswick Country Club.
Sitting three shots back entering the final day of the invitational, Vajda teed off in the second to last group and put forth a back nine that put the title in his hands. Going on a stretch of birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie, bogey, birdie, Vajda climbed out of the three-shot deficit to overtake Freeman on the final two holes of play.
Able to save par on the par-3 17 and par-4 18, Vadja awaited the result as Freeman, the defending champion, bogeyed three of his final four holes to fall short of his bid for a third Golden Isles Invitational title.
Four golfers finished tied for third as Rusty Mosley, a Florida State graduate and member at Sea Palms, Harry Jones (Wofford), Hughes Threlkeld (University of North Georgia), and Jack Schoenberger (Belmont) all shot 13-under to place them three shots back of Vajda.
Other locals who faired well in the invitational were Frederica Academy’s Jackson Byrd and Grady Sanders, a recent graduate from Glynn Academy’s state championship-winning golf team.
Byrd entered the final day apart of the final group two shots off Freeman after shooting a 64 in the second round, but he would shoot 71 in the third round to finish four shots from the lead for a sole seventh-place.
Sanders finished the invitational 1-under, but he made a major memory in the process when the recent Terror earned his first hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth.
Aside from Freeman an NAIA All-American at Coastal Georgia whose six career wins are tied for the most of any golfer in school history, Mariner golfers current and former played in the invitational.
Jackson Lawlor — a graduate who has the second-most birdies in program history, shot 8-under followed by current juniors Trey Fesperman (-6) and Thomas Henderson (-1), the latter of which also graduated from Frederica Academy.