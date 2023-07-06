jack vajda

Jack Vajda poses with the trophy after winning the 73rd Golden Isles Invitational at Brunswick Country Club.

 Provided photo

Over the weekend, Jack Vajda (-16) of Augusta University shot a final day 6-under to finish two shots ahead of two-time Golden Isles Invitational champion, and Coastal Georgia graduate, Dylan Freeman to earn the crown at the 73rd Golden Isles Invitational at Brunswick Country Club.

Sitting three shots back entering the final day of the invitational, Vajda teed off in the second to last group and put forth a back nine that put the title in his hands. Going on a stretch of birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, birdie, bogey, birdie, Vajda climbed out of the three-shot deficit to overtake Freeman on the final two holes of play.

