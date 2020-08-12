The Terrors’ frigid spell at the plate grew longer Wednesday in Nahunta.
Glynn Academy (1-3) was no-hit by Brantley County pitcher Linde Lowther in a 6-0 loss. The Terrors now have just two hits over their last 18 innings and three runs on the balance of the season.
Coming off a strong start in Glynn’s first win of the season Monday against Charlton County, freshman Alexis Knowlton took the circle again. But after pitching seven innings of one-run ball in her first start, Knowlton was welcomed to prep softball by Brantley.
The Herons led off the bottom of the first with a single, and a batter later, Sydnie Middleton drove a pitch over the wall in centerfield for a two-run homer and an early lead.
Knowlton only allowed one baserunner over the next two frames, but Brantley County struck again in the fourth inning.
With two outs and a runner on third, the Herons scored four runs on a pair of singles sandwiched around an error on a pop fly in the infield. Brantley finished with eight hits and five walks to just two strikeouts on the evening.
Glynn, on the other hand, struck out eight times and its only three base runners reached on a couple of walks and a hit batter in the top of the fourth.
The Terrors will continue to try to find a rhythm at the plate today when it takes the field for a 6 p.m. first pitch against Camden down in Kingsland. Glynn Academy’s home opener against Region 2-6A rival Richmond Hill is scheduled for Tuesday.