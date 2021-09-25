Camden came out on the wrong side of a defensive struggle Friday in Douglas, falling to No. 5 Coffee 10-7.
The Trojans (6-0) got on the board first with a field goal, and they carried the three-point advantage into the locker room for halftime.
The Wildcats (4-2) briefly went out in front in the third quarter when Brayden Ritz found the end zone on a 24-yard run to go up 7-3
But Coffee responded with its own touchdown early in the fourth to reclaim the lead, and it never relinquished.
Next up for Camden will be a visit from Warner Robins scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday