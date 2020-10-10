Coffee County’s defense dominated Camden County 37-13 in a non-conference game Friday at Chris Gilman Stadium.
The Wildcats (4-2) struggled to move the ball much of the first half, with no sustained drives and only two first downs.
After Camden did nothing on the opening drive of the game, the Trojans (4-1) took the ball at midfield and scored seven plays later on a eight yard run by Antron Rolax for an early 7-0 lead. Camden helped the Trojan drive with 35 yards in penalties.
After Camden was forced to punt on its next possession, Coffee answered with a 40-yard field goal to make it a 10-0 score late in the first quarter.
After forcing another Camden punt, the Trojans drove down the field in six plays, scoring on a six-yard touchdown run by A.J. Franklin to increase the lead to 17-0 early in the second quarter.
Camden answered on its next possession when Shawn Hardy caught a pass that bounced off two defenders for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 17-7.
After forcing a Coffee punt, Camden scored again on a pass from Gray Loden to Deonte Cole for an 80-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 17-14.
The Wildcats intercepted an A.J. Wilkerson’s pass late in the second quarter but were unable to post another score before halftime.
Coffee opened the third quarter with an eight play drive ending with a 31-yard field goal to pad the lead to 20-13. The teams traded possessions until late in the third quarter when the Trojans kicked a long field goal to increase the lead to 23-13.
Coffee put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter, starting with an interception deep in Camden territory resulted in a touchdown on a 1-yard round by Wilkerson early in the fourth quarter for a 30-13 lead.
After Camden was force to punt on the next possession, the Trojans scored the final touchdown of the game on another short run by Wilkerson for a 37-13 lead.
Camden coach Bob Sphire said the game was “really ugly.” He knew everything needed to go right for his team to have a chance against a talented Coffee team. The Wildcats were without starting quarterback Josh Brown, who is out with an injury, but Sphire said that was no excuse for his team’s lackluster performance.
“They had field position all night,” he said. “Our players got frustrated early. We didn’t play well.”
Camden County will travel to Warner Robins next week to face the Demons in their final game before conference play begins Oct. 30 when the Wildcats travel to Colquitt.
“We’’ve got to get the guys healthy and get better,” Sphire said. “I thought our kids were playing hard until the end.”