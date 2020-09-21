College of Coastal Georgia head coach Israel Delgado was already immensely familiar with the impact Giovana Larregui Lopez can have on a volleyball court.
Now, teams around The Sun Conference are learning.
Larregui Lopez was named TSC Attacker of the Week on Monday stemming from her work performance against Ave Maria this past Saturday. She recorded a game and career-high 21 kills with a hitting percentage of .342, and scored 24 of the team’s 65 points in the match.
A transfer from College of Central Florida, where she also played for Delgado, Larregui Lopez was voted TSC Defender of the Week in the first set of weekly awards, having tallied four blocks and 14 digs in addition to 12 kills and two aces.
Her defensive abilities were still strong as ever against Ave Maria, recording two blocks and 11 digs to notch her second double-double of the season.
Through three games, Larregui Lopez has yet to record an error on a serve receive.
Now 1-2 on the season, Coastal Georgia returns to action Wednesday when it travels to Lakeland, Fla., for a 7 p.m. match against Southeastern. The Mariners then return home for a pair of home games beginning with a match against defending TSC Tournament champion Florida Memorial on Saturday at 2 p.m.