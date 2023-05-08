There is no doubt about it — Coastal Georgia is the best softball team in the Sun Conference.
The Mariners continued their historic season Saturday by winning the program’s second Sun Conference Softball Championship.
No. 18 Coastal Georgia topped No. 20 Southeastern 4-2 in 11 innings to complete a perfect run through the conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida. The Mariners entered the postseason as the top seed in the tournament and marched to a title with three straight victories.
“We just kind of got hot at the end of the year,” said Coastal head coach Mike Minick, who was named the Sun Conference Coach of the Year last week. “We won our last nine regular season conference games to win the regular season by two games, and then won all three games over the tournament — but two of them were super close…
“We got some big contribution from so many players, just great contributions.”
Days after being named the Sun Conference Player of the Year, Bryce Peacock stepped into the circle to start the contest for the Mariners, but she would be forced back into right field after being struck with a pitch in the top of the fourth.
To that point, Peacock had allowed one run on a double in the first inning, and Coastal tied the game on All-Sun Conference first teamer Kayla Rowell’s solo home run a few frames later.
But Peacock walked her first and only batter in the bottom of the fourth before exiting for Mariners ace Hayley Dickerson, who started the first two games of the conference tournament run. The inherited runner on first would eventually score to give Southeastern a 2-1 advantage, but the Fire was snuffed out the remainder of the game.
Dickerson, who was voted Sun Conference Pitcher of the Year, scattered four hits over eight complete shutout innings to earn her 22nd win of the season. In three tournament games, Dickerson only allowed one run over 22 innings.
“She was unbelievable,” Minick said. “In high pressure situations too. It may not have been early when she first came in, but as you get into the seventh, eighth, ninth, tenth, so many times they’d have somebody on base with a chance to win it with a hit with maybe two outs, and every time she got them out. It was incredible.”
While Dickerson held Southeastern down from inside the circle, Coastal Georgia managed to do what the program has done all season: Come up clutch.
With the Mariners trailing 2-1, Sarah Thinger, another all-conference first team member, was hit by a pitch to lead of the top of the sixth, and a batter later, Peacock drove home the tying run on a triple down the right field line.
The Fire was able to hold the Mariners off over the next four innings, but Coastal loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the 11th before McCall Maret pushed across the go-ahead run on an RBI single into center field.
Once Dickerson sat down the final three Southeastern batters in order, the celebration began.
Coastal Georgia had previously won the Sun Conference regular-season crown in 2019, and the program won the Sun Conference tournament in 2021. But the 2023 Coastal Georgia team is the first to unite both conference championships in the program’s history.
The Mariners’ victory in championship game was also the 40th this season, the most in school history.
Along with Minick, Peacock, Dickerson, Rowell, and Thinger, Mackenzie Kagee, Aniston Johnson and Melani Jones earned conference superlatives.
“It’s a combination of just being really good the last three years,” Minick said. “Everything just came together this year. It was great to see seven girls recognized on that first team, and we thought that Hayley be recognized as pitcher of the year, and Bryce as player of the year, was very well deserved. They had fantastic seasons, and they both backed it up in the tournament — Hayley dominating in the circle, and Bryce, I don’t know what her batting average was for the tournament, but she had three triples in three games…
“The stars stepped up, and then we had a lot of other people come through and make big plays.”
Now, Coastal Georgia awaits its fate for the opening round of the NAIA National Championship. The selection show is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Tuesday.