For the first time in school history, the Coastal Georgia softball team has made its way into the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, ranked 10th.
Sitting on the outside looking in when the preseason poll dropped, the Mariners have proven doubters wrong with its strong start to the 2022 campaign.
At 17-1, Coastal Georgia has dominated the diamond all year long, outscoring its opponents 119-44. Adding to its brilliant start, Coastal is batting .364 from the plate, having recorded 56 extra-base hits and 32 stolen bases in 18 games this season. On the mound, the team is tied for 16th in the country with 115 strikeouts, and its five shutouts are the eighth-most in the country. At 2.10, the Mariners’ ERA ranks 27th among NAIA programs.
Led by head coach Mike Minick, the Mariners have beaten five programs that were either ranked or receiving votes in the first month of the season as its gotten off to its historic start. Coastal Georgia’s lone blemish on the season came at the hands of No. 14 Georgia Gwinnett College before turning around and splitting the doubleheader in the night cap against the Grizzlies.
“Our team was very consistent during the first month of the season,” Minick said. “We played very well winning the NFCA Leadoff Classic. It is great to be recognized by other coaches around the nation. Our players deserve this 10th ranked position for the time being. Our conference schedule starts next week and we will need to continue to get better if we hope to stay ranked.”
Coastal Georgia will open its SUN Conference schedule next Friday with a three-game series at Keiser University.