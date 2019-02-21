Four players for the College of Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team have earned all-conference recognition.
Senior forward Brianna Gipson has been named to the 2018-19 All-Sun Conference first team while senior center Ayshia Baker and sophomore guard Solrun Gisladottir have been chosen for the all-conference second-team.
Also, junior guard Lynsey Washington earned Academic All-Conference honors.
“Obviously, I am always very proud when our players receive recognition,” said Coastal Georgia coach Roger Hodge. “What they have accomplished is reflective of the success of our program. I am very happy for all four of them and for what they mean to Coastal Georgia basketball.”
The Sun Conference announced its all-conference teams Wednesday afternoon for both women’s and men’s basketball.
The all-conference teams are voted on by the league coaches.
Coastal Georgia is scheduled to face St. Thomas University today at 7 p.m. in a conference tournament semifinal game.
Gipson’s first-team selection was a no-brainer, as she’s averaged 17.9 points a game and ranks sixth on the league’s scoring average chart after scoring a team-high 25 points Tuesday night.
in the Mariners’ victory over Keiser University in the conference quarterfinals.
The Brunswick native has already scored over 1,000 points in her collegiate career and is only 16 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark in just two seasons with the Mariners.
Gipson is also on track to set a new school single-season record for scoring average, as well as a new career record. She has now scored 537 points this season and needs just four more to tie the single-year record for points scored in a season by a Coastal Georgia player.
Gipson, who leads the Mariners with 8.6 rebounds per game to rank fourth overall in the conference, is already Coastal Georgia’s all-time leading rebounder.
This makes the second straight season Gipson has earned first-team recognition as she was also named all-conference as a junior in the Mariners’ first season in The Sun Conference.
Baker, who transferred to Coastal for her senior season, was named to the league’s second-team. Baker is Coastal Georgia’s second-leading scorer with 14.5 points and game and ranks 12th overall in the conference for scoring average. Baker is also the second-leading rebounder for the Mariners with 8.3 rebounds a game which puts her sixth overall in the conference.
The senior center has 65 blocks for the Mariners this season, which is a school single-season record. The total also puts her third in the league. Baker is just 10 blocks shy of the Coastal Georgia career record for blocks.
Gisladottir is averaging 12.2 points per game for the Mariners. She’s set a new single-season record for 3-pointers made in a season for the second straight year with 89 makes this season after hitting 79 a year ago. She also made the second-team last year as a freshman.
Gisladottir has also already set the school’s all-time leader for three-pointers made.
Washington is receiving all-conference academic recognition for the second straight season. To be eligible for this honor, student-athletes must have at least a 3.5 GPA and be at least sophomore who has completed two full semesters at their school.