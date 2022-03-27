The Coastal Georgia women’s tennis team scored one of the biggest wins in program history Saturday, upsetting No. 15 Ave Maria 4-3 at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex.
After losing the doubles point on the wrong end of a trio of tightly contested matches, the Mariners (5-3, 2-4 SUN Conference) rallied back, winning four of the six singles matches to topple a Gyrenes team that had beaten a pair of top 10 programs earlier this month.
“I don’t know where to even start, so proud of what the girls have been able to accomplish this year,” said CCGA head coach Zack Rogers. “The conditions were tough today, but our girls were even tougher. We have said all year that this team is under-ranked and under-respected, but after knocking off the No. 15 team in the country, a team with two wins this year against opponents ranked in the top 10, it’s time for our girls to get the recognition and ranking they deserve.”
While the tandem of Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi won 7-6 (4) at No. 1 doubles, the duos of Ana Gonzalez and Rocio Arraya, and Caitlyn Napier and Azul Malatini fell at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively.
But Coastal Georgia bounced back in the singles matches, getting a 6-1, 6-2 win from Gonzalez at No. 2 and a 6-4, 6-0 victory from No. 3 Landi to work back into the contest.
Ave Maria set itself up on the brink of victory with wins at Nos. 4 and 5, but Coastal ensured the final point would never come.
Rubio came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 of a hard-fought match at No. 1, turning the match at the No. 6 line into the decisive contest. With all eyes at the facility on the match, Malatini rallied back from dropping her first set to win in a tiebreaker 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
“Eva, Ana, and Marianela were rock solid today at Nos. 1, 2, and 3, but Azul was the superstar, fighting off match points, and scratching and clawing her way through a third-set tiebreak to lock down the biggest win in her two years at Coastal Georgia, and biggest win for the women’s team since joining the Sun Conference,” Rogers said. “The girls are going to enjoy this one tonight, then we are going to set our sights on St. Thomas. What a day.”
Coastal Georgia’s No. 22-ranked men’s team also competed against No. 18 Ave Maria on Saturday, but the Mariners fell 5-2.
Though Coastal won the doubles point with a 6-3 victory by Ramon Martinez Ferrer and Mohmmaed Belcora at No. 2 and a 6-2 triumph by Bautista Chiaradia and Agustin Leguizamon at No. 3, the Mariners only managed one more point in the singles competition.
Belcora was the only member of the Coastal men to win his singles match, coming out on top of a three-set match 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.“Another tough match for the guys today,” Rogers said. “We came out ready for doubles and locked up the first point of the match with solid play at lines Nos. 2 and 3. In singles, we just couldn’t find our footing and Ave Maria took the momentum back in a flash.”
The Coastal Georgia men and women will both look to close out the regular season on a strong note when they host St. Thomas at 1 p.m. April 9.
“Our men’s team is capable of competing with the nation’s elite, but we have taken a couple of punches these last couple of matches, and we are going to have to decide whether we are going to get up off the mat or stay down for the count,” Rogers said. “We are going to take the next 24 hours off, but after that, we will be back on the court putting in work and preparing to make a push for postseason play.”