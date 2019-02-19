A late-game controversy did nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Coastal Georgia women in Tuesday’s Sun Conference quarterfinal game against Keiser Univeristy.
Back in the game again after looking dead in the water on a few occasions in the fourth, the Mariners lost Lynsey Washington with just over two minutes remaining, trailing by one, when the officials ruled she’d picked up her fifth foul earlier in the quarter.
Coastal overcame the confusion to beat Keiser 84-79 and advance to the conference semifinals.
With 7:14 remaining, Washington was whistled for a foul and subbed out for Sydney Segroves. Washington returned with 4:06 left in the game and played for two minutes before she was forced to exit the contest following an official’s lengthy discussion with the scorers table as Segroves reentered.
“I didn’t have a problem with who we were putting in,” said Mariners head coach Roger Hodge. “We just needed to have (Washington) also.”
At the time, Coastal trailed 76-75 with Brianna Gipson set to go to the line for a pair of free throws. The senior split the pair to tie the game.
On the ensuing defensive possession Segroves came up with a steal, leading to Gipson’s three-point play.
“It was a big play,” Hodge said of Segroves’ steal. “We were already excited and kind of hyped up and ‘Let’s go finish this,’ after all that happened, and Sydney comes in and makes a play. It’s an emotional, kind of momentum play.”
Gipson scored five of Coastal’s last seven points, and finished with a team-high 25 points to extend her final season. Ja’Lisya Glover added 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and Ayshia Baker chipped in 15 points and seven boards.
Being in a close game late wasn’t a given for the Mariners, who entered the final period trailing by eight points.
Hodge felt his team was a bit off mentally early in the contest as the teams went back and forth. Every time Coastal took a step forward, it’d take two steps back with unforced errors.
The Mariners led by five following the first basket of the third quarter before the Seahawks embarked on a 27-14 run to end the period.
Suddenly down eight, Coastal used a 7-0 spurt in just 1:15 of game time to draw to within one before another Keiser push had the lead back to seven. Two minutes later, the Mariners had tied the game once again.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘Early in the season, we would have lost this game,’” Hodge said. “We just would have not have been able to come back. Tonight I felt like they grew up a little bit, just in the terms of, hey, we’re not going to let this happen.
“We even said that on the bench a few times: ‘Don’t let this happen.’ I was really proud of that moment as much the win.”
The Coastal Georgia women return to action Friday against St. Thomas in the semifinal round of The Sun Conference Tournament.