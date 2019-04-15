The Coastal Georgia women remained static in fifth place at the conclusion of the second round of The Sun Conference Championship on Monday.
Playing the Fazio Course at PGA National in West Palm Beach, Fla., the Mariners followed up an opening-day 322 with a round of 312 on Day 2, but they find themselves 34 strokes behind tournament leader Keiser University.
Keiser finished two strokes back of SCAD for the lead on Day 1 and proceeded to shoot a 298 on Day 2 to build a 10-stroke advantage on second place at 24-over par through 36 holes.
SCAD dropped to second at 34-over through two days with Southeastern (+45) and South Carolina-Beaufort (+57) filling out the spots ahead of Coastal Georgia at 58-over.
Thomas University sits in sixth place at 77-over par, Webber International is seventh at 98-over, and brining up the rear with the forfeit of Johnson and Wales is Ave Maria is at 138-over.
Coastal Georgia sophomore Kylee Wheeler will begin today’s final round tied for eighth and just five strokes off of the individual lead at 9-over par.