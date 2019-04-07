The Mariners’ women’s golf team finished fifth at the Bash at the Beach tournament in Daytona Beach, Fla., this past weekend.
Coastal Georgia shot a 322 score in the second round Sunday, finishing the tournament at 645 over 36 holes at LPGA International.
Event host Embry Riddle won the tournament on the par-73 Jones Course as it shot 609. Southeastern University was the runner-up with a 625 UNC Pembroke shot 629 and finished third while Embry Riddle’s second team shot 635 to finish fourth.
The Mariners posted a 323 score in the opening round on Saturday and were in fourth place going into the final round.
Lauren Bird finished as the low player for the Mariners. She finished tied for ninth overall with a 156 total that included scores of 77 and 79.
Coastal Georgia’s Megan Thompson finished tied for 19th at 162 with an 83 and 79.
Also for the Mariners, Keista Elder was tied for 20th at 163 (79-84), Megan Ramer tied for 22nd at 164 (84-80) and Kinsley Dowling was 27th at 175 (90-85).
The Daytona tournament was the final regular-season event for the Mariners. They will now turn their attention toward the Sun Conference tournament which opens next Sunday with the first of three rounds in Palm Beach, Fla.