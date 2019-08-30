Coastal volleyball team splits Friday matches

Coastal Georgia’s volleyball team split its road matches on Friday as the Mariners fell 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-19) to Reinhardt University and defeated Montreat College 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-20).
While the first match against Reinhardt was a sweep, the Mariners hung in there. Coastal outplayed the Eagles on defense, as two Mariners landed double-digit digs. Yorelis Rios Gonzalez collected 20, and Madie Bunge had 12 digs.
Sam Kepler recorded nine digs, and Ashley Kot finished with eight. In total Coastal tallied 67 digs finishing with one more than the Eagles who had 66.
However, Reinhardt finished with 10 more kills than Coastal as the Eagles collected 43 on the match. The Eagles also had seven aces on the match versus the Mariners two.
The two teams finished evenly on the board when it came to blocks as they both had five on the match. Alison Muldrow had the Mariners only solo block of the match, and Carlson helped out with three block assists.
Addie Pedraza led the way for Coastal on the offense with a team-high eight kills in the three-set match. Following her closely was Lille Carlson with seven kills and Kepler with six.
Gardieliz Laureano-Andujar collated 12 assists and led the team while Kot contributed nine.
However, Reinhardt found a way to stay on top and sweep the Mariners. Coastal refocused and proceeded to sweep Montreat.
The Mariners found their serving in the second match and totaled eight aces. Half of those came from Bunge as she tallied four. Those four aces tie Bunge’s career-high that she set initially in 2016 and matched again in 2017.
Lauren Stillman collected two of the other aces while Laureano-Andujar and Kepler recorded the other two.
The Mariners recorded 33 kills on the match and 61 digs compared to Montreat’s 55 digs. Gonzalez led the way for the Mariners with 27 digs which are a team, game, and season-high for her. Pedraza led again with a team-high eight kills. Alison Muldrow proved extremely efficient for the team as she tallied six kills on 15 attempts.
Adair Werley and Kepler added five kills apiece as well.
Coastal came up with 10 block assists and five total blocks on the match. Tamara Laezza racked up a team-high four block assists and was the leading contributor for the Mariners.
The Mariners are now 5-4 overall. Coastal had a game scheduled for today against Florida College, but due to Hurricane Dorian, the two teams decided to cancel the match. These two will face off again on Sept. 28 at 2 p.m. in Miami.
Coastal’s matchup against St. Thomas University slated for Sept. 7 will be moved to Oct. 9 due to Hurricane Dorian as well. Up next for the Mariners will be on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. in their home conference opener against Warner University.