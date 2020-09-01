Coastal Georgia’s volleyball program has some work to do under first-year head coach Israel Delgado — at least, that’s how coaches around The Sun Conference feel.
The Mariners landed fourth in the TSC Preseason Coaches Poll released last week, receiving 33 points in total. Eight coaches voted in the poll, and they were unable to vote for their own team.
Keiser, last year’s Sun Conference regular-season champions, were tabbed as the league favorite coming off a season in which it tallied a school-record 29 wins.
The Seahawks earned three first-place votes and 43 points to edge out TSC Tournament champion, the Florida Memorial Lions, who also picked up a trio of first-place votes en route to 40 points.
Southeastern also got a vote for first place in finishing with 38 total points, and sixth-place Ave Maria earned the last vote for the top team despite just 21 points overall.
Coastal Georgia’s fourth-place finish in the preseason poll is its lowest since it joined The Sun Conference ahead of the 2017 season. The Mariners have been voted first, third and first, respectively, in the past three preseason polls.
Although Coastal finished second in both the regular season and post-season tournament last season, opposing TSC programs may be waiting to see Delgado’s impact on the program.
Delgado is in his first season as a head coach in the NAIA, but he has nearly 30 years of coaching experience spanning from club volleyball to the collegiate level. He’s already shown his aptitude for recruiting by bringing in more than 10 new players to a team that’s 42-21 over its past two seasons.
The Sun Conference’s 2020 volleyball season is set to begin Sept. 5 with Coastal Georgia traveling to Miami Garden for a 2 p.m. match against St. Thomas. The Mariners’ first game at Howard Coffin Gym is scheduled against TSC favorite Keiser at 2 p.m. on Sept. 12.