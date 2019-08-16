The College of Coastal Georgia got its season off to a rousing start Friday in New Orleans when it ran out to a 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-18) sweep of Division I Loyola.
Opening the season at the Early Bird Invitational, the Mariners decisively handled the Wolfpack running a 6-2 system to take advantage of its strong tandem of setters.
Playing in her first game with Coastal Georgia, Daytona State transfer Gardieliz Laureano Andujar led the team in assists with 15, while reigning Sun Conference Setter of the Year Ashley Kot tallied 12 assists in addition to 17 digs.
With sets coming from every direction, the Mariners were able to notch 35 kills with an attack percentage of .200. Most of Coastal’s success came in the third game when it landed 11 kills to two errors on 38 total attacks.
Another transfer, Alison Muldrow, formerly of Sul Ross State, was responsible for nine kills on just 16 total attacks with one error — good for a .500 attack percentage. True freshman Lillian Carlson also recorded nine kills, albeit with four errors, on 21 total attacks while Addie Pedraza and Sam Kepler added six and five kills respectively.
One of the areas to monitor for the Mariners this season is its defensive front line after graduating a pair of All-Conference First Team and AVCA All-Region Team middle blockers in Kyra White and Alexis Downey. It didn’t appear to be an issue in Coastal’s first match.
Coastal Georgia recorded three blocks and held Loyola to an attack percent of only. 115 with 22 errors.
However, the final match on Friday wasn’t as successful for the Mariners as Xavier swept Coastal Georgia 3-0 (25-14,25-15, 25-15).
After a strong first match against Loyola, the Mariners struggled to keep up with Xavier in any category.
The Musketeers had 43 kills versus Coastal’s 24. Lilian Carlson led the way for Coastal with 10 kills and was the only Mariner to record double-digit kills in the match.
As for Xavier, the Musketeers had Melody Scale and Ema Causevic record 11 kills each.
Xavier had 40 assists and 53 digs on the match while Coastal had 22 assists and 39 digs. The Musketeers also did a great job producing aces as they had nine through the three sets versus the Mariners four aces.
During the second set, Coastal recorded just four kills versus Xavier’s 16 which ultimately cost the Mariners the match.
Leading for the Mariners was Laureano-Andujar Gardieliz who recorded 13 assists during the match. Ashley Kot had the second most assists with seven.
While the Mariners had a solid performance against Loyola, Coastal couldn’t get it done against the Musketeers.
Coastal is now 1-1 on the 2019 season and have another doubleheader today in Day 2 of the Early Bird Invitational. The Mariners take on Cumberland University first at 11 a.m. then face off with No. 5 Viterbo University at 5 p.m. where Coastal looks to come back from the loss to Xavier.