No. 5 Coastal Georgia Volleyball took down No. 1 St. Thomas University, Friday, for a spot in the Sun Conference Championship game.
Heading into the semi final matchup against the Bobcats, the Mariners looked to avenge the five set thriller loss in late October against St. Thomas.
In the matchup that would determine who would be playing for the Sun Conference title, the Mariners came out to play.
Coastal Georgia took the opening set, 25-17. In the set, Coastal had two aces and a 37.1 hitting percentage to take the early lead.
St. Thomas would respond, taking the second set 25-15. Coastal was unable to keep the momentum for the entirety of the set, failing to contain the Bobcats outside hitters and the 19 kills they tallied.
Heading into set three, tied one apiece, the Mariners flipped the switch and took the game over, winning set three 25-20.
In that penultimate set, Coastal had 16 kills and a 35.3 hitting percentage.
The Mariners delivered the final gut punch, in the fourth set, to secure an upset with a 25-17 scoreline. St. Thomas was unable to come close to the red-hot Mariners.
As a team, the Mariners finished with 45 kills, 58 digs, five aces, and a 21.2 hitting percentage.
Junior outside hitter Giovanna Larregui Lopez led the team with 13 kills and two aces. She also added three block assists to put her tied for second in the match.
Coastal Georgia will look to claim its second Sun Conference Volleyball Championship against either No. 2 Ava Maria or No. 3 Florida Memorial, tonight.