College of Coastal Georgia women’s basketball team picked up a home victory Monday night with a 83-63 win over Morris College.
Former Brunswick High standout Brianna Gipson led Coastal with 19 points and seven rebounds. Gipson’s running mate on the inside, Ayshia Baker, added 16 points and six rebounds while Solrun Gisladottir connected on 4-of-7 from 3-point range on her way to scoring 14 points.
The victory was a nice bounce-back win for the Mariners, who fell at home to St. Thomas University 78-71 on Saturday. Baker led the Mariners against St. Thomas, putting up a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds.
The out-of-conference win pushes the Mariners to 15-8 overall. The Mariners return to the court Thursday when they travel to Sun Conference foe Webber University.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Five Mariners scored in double figures as the Coastal men defeated St. Thomas on Saturday.
Forward Devonta Leslie led the balanced scoring attack with 16 points and also had a team high eight rebounds. Camden County alums Jaylen Smallwood and Jonathan Canade added 14 and 11 points, respectively. Off the bench, Vidmantas Kaciuska and Elijah Goodman contributed 11 and 10 points each.
The Mariners (12-11 overall, 7-6 conference) travel to Webber University on Thursday.
TENNIS
Coastal’s men’s and women’s tennis teams picked up home wins Saturday, which was followed by a 6-1 road loss at Presbyterian for the Mariner men.
Sunday, the Coastal men breezed by league opponent Warner University 9-0. The teams of Matthew Hulme and Ben Dolan, Bradley Dunn and Bautista Chiaradia, and Adrian Farina and Khanyakweze Ramokgopa earned doubles victories. The same six men would go on to sweep the singles matches as well.
The Coastal women had to work a little harder, but beat their Warner counterparts 5-4. The Mariners held a 2-1 advantage after the doubles matches with the teams of Daniela Alvarez Campo and Paola Beneyto, and Madeline Garner and Caitlyn Napier earning wins. The doubles team that lost, Paige DeLaPerriere and Lindsey Lawing, each earned wins in the singles matches, along with Campo, to seal the win.
Sunday at Presbyterian, Hulme picked up the only win for the Mariners. Both teams return to action at home Feb. 9 against Ave Maria University.