In Coastal Georgia’s second match of the year, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams defeated Warner University on Saturday.
The women’s tennis team handled the Royals with ease, defeating them 6-1 while the boys won a close one 4-3.
Both teams are now 2-0 overall and 2-0 in Sun Conference play as both sides handled Webber International last Wednesday.
During the women’s match, the women easily secured a win in doubles as Eva Rubio and Marianela Landi tallied their second win as a team at the No. 1 doubles line 6-0. At the second doubles court, Daniella Campo and Caitlyn Napier won 6-3 to earn the doubles point for the Mariners.
Paola Beneyto Moller and Paige DeLaPerriere were left uncontested as Warner deferred the third doubles match.
Rubio continued her success on the court as she collected her first solo win as a Mariner going 6-4, 6-1 against Warner at the first line.
Landi handled her opponent with ease at line No. 2 as she went 6-3 and 6-0 to get her second singles victory and continues to be undefeated as a Mariner.
Campo wasn’t as successful as her teammates as she was the only Mariner to fall across doubles and singles on Saturday. She fell to her opponent in the tie-breaker match after a 6-2 second set win to force a tie-breaker but fell 10-8.
At the No. 4 line, Napier got her second win of the season as she won 6-2, 6-1. Moller won her set 6-1, 6-1. These results gave the Mariners the 6-1 win over the Royals.
“I thought the girls played solid,” Coastal Georgia coach Zack Rogers said in a statement. “They came in as decided favorites in the match and came through and delivered. We got off to a fast start in doubles, and that led into some very well played singles matches.”
While the girls won with ease, the No. 19 ranked men had to earn their second win of the season.
It wasn’t the greatest start, but the Mariners still found a way to secure the doubles point. Line 1 couldn’t get the job done as John Thomas Powell, and Eric Gravelle fell 2-6.
Arthur Figure and Talic Jamela had an easier time as they defeated their duo 6-2, leaving it to the final doubles match to decide the point.
Coastal Georgia took a 1-0 lead in the match after Adrian Farnia and Khanyakqeze Ramokgopa defeated their opponents 6-3.
In singles play, the Mariners struggled.
Figuere played in the one spot and didn’t come up with a win over Warner’s No. 1 spot as he lost 4-6,4-6. Powell fell at the No. 2 spot 1-6, 3-6.
Farina played at the third spot and fought hard to continue his success from Wednesday. He won the first 7-6 (5), before winning 6-3 in the second. Farina was the deciding match as it was tied 3-3 before he finished.
Ramokgopa won 6-0,6-1 at the fourth line. Jamela played at the No. 5 line and defeated his opponent with ease 6-1, 6-1. At the final line, Lethabo Malope fell in his first singles match of the season 1-6, 3-6.
“The guys had their hands full against the Royals,” Rogers said. “Every time we play Warner on the road, the match comes down to the wire. We had three matches today featuring freshman playing their first singles or doubles match, respectively, and I think that was reflected in the scores. With that being said, the experience for them is invaluable, and the fact that the upperclassman stepped up and carried the younger players and delivered the victory is something the team can build on moving forward.”
Up next for both teams will be another tough road test against Ave Maria on Feb. 8 at 1 p.m.
Coastal Hoops swept by Southeastern Fire
Coastal Georgia’s hoops teams struggled on Saturday as both teams fell to Southeastern University.
It was the first loss for the women in six games as they lost 94-47 to the top-ranked Fire. The Mariners are currently ranked second in the Sun Conference standings behind Southeastern despite the loss.
The outcome of this game was much like the first time these two teams played as the Fire demolished the Mariners 88-40 on Nov. 21.
Bryah Porter led the way for the Mariners with 10 points. Ja’Lisya Glover was close behind her as she tallied nine points.
The Fire’s defense proved to be too much for the Mariners as they only made 30.8 percent of their shots on the night.
Southeastern had four girls score in double-digit points and overall just outworked the Mariners. The Fire had 54 rebounds compared to the Mariners 34, and they also had 25 assists while Coastal only had 13. They scored 24 second-chance points while Coastal only had six.
However, the Mariners did lead with 35 points from the bench.
The women are now 13-6 overall and 8-3 in Sun Conference play.
Coastal Georgia’s men struggled against the Fire too as the Mariners dropped their fifth straight game. The Mariners fell to Southeastern 88-60 on Saturday.
Jordan Parks was the Mariners leading scorer as he put up 15 points. Zach Gay was the next highest scorer as he added nine points respectably.
Parks also led the way for Coastal Georgia with seven boards, three offensive and four defensive. Vidmantas Kaciuska recorded a game-high five assists, and Elijah Goodman tallied two steals.
Much like the women’s game, the Fire’s offense proved to be too much. Two of Southeastern’s players scored 20-plus points as Riley Minx scored 27 points, and Jermy Oppenheimer scored 23.
Coastal only shot 30.3 percent from the floor and 30.8 percent from the arch. The Fire shot 52.9 percent overall and 45.8 percent from the three-point line.
Southeastern won the rebound battle 54 to 37, but Coastal was able to have 19 second-chance points compared to the Fire’s nine.
The Mariners move to 3-8 in Sun Conference play and 10-13 overall.
Up next for both squads will be a home matchup against Thomas University on Feb. 1. with the girls game starting at 2 p.m. However, the women’s team has a road trip first as they travel to Voorhees College in Denmark, S.C., on Wednesday for a non-conference game slated for 6:00 p.m.
Pirates boy soccer team wins scrimmage
The Brunswick High boys soccer team defeated Pierce County on Friday night 5-2 in the Pirates scrimmage.
Coach Daniel Szokoly said he has an entirely new defensive backline this year, so Pierce County was able to score on them in the first couple of minutes.
The Pirate's first goal came from the penalty spot after a handball in Pierce County’s box.
Senior captain Mason Palmer kicked it in, and Szokoly said he slotted it into the corner. Not long after, Mathew Merritt scored off a cross from sophomore Denilson Carcamo.
At halftime, Szokoly said they made a lot of defensive changes, and he said that helped the game flow a little better.
Carcamo scored off a corner kick from Palmer to score the Pirate's third goal. Sophomore Oscar Cruz got a goal off a perfectly placed shot from the top of the 18, with an assist from Ramses Hernandez.
Then in the last few minutes of the game, freshman Caleb Faulk scored a goal in his opening varsity minutes off a cross from Palmer.
“We started out kind of flat,” Szokoly said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys out there this year, and they seemed kind of nervous to start, but after that first goal, they seemed to lose their jitters, and they buckled down. It wasn’t our prettiest game with all of the rain, but the boys adapted their style of play to it very well.”
Brunswick’s opening match of the season will be on Feb. 1 at home against Ware County, with the game set to start at 7 p.m.