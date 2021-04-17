The entire Coastal Georgia softball team got playing time in the doubleheader against Trinity Baptist College on Friday as the Mariners defeated the Eagles 8-0 in Game 1 and 9-0 in Game 2 for a sweep.
All five pitchers got to throw for two innings against the Eagles, and everyone on the team got to bat at least one time between the two games.
“Well, everybody got to play today. All five pitchers pitched — everybody on the team got to bat at some point,” said Coastal Georgia coach Mike Minick. “It was a total team effort, and it’s what we wanted today — come out here and get some work in of playing in a nonconference game without as much pressure as a conference game. To relax and get almost like a practice in as far as everybody playing. The objective is still to win the game, and so I thought everything we did was good.”
In Game 1, Bryce Peacock got the start on the mound as she threw for two innings, giving up just one hit while striking out four batters. She got the win and improved to 2-2 on the season.
Gabi Merced came in for relief and pitched the next two innings as she gave up two hits and no runs. Hayley Dickerson got on the mound for just one inning in Game 1 and shut it down quickly. She faced three batters and struck all three out to give the Mariners the shut-out victory in five innings.
After forcing Trinity Baptist to go three-up and three-down, Coastal Georgia got things going offensively in the first inning as they scored five runs.
Mary Waldron was leadoff, and she got hit by a pitch to get on base. She stole second, and then Peacock got walked. The two advanced to third and second on a passed ball.
Cevana Wood cracked off a 2 RBI double to score Waldron and Peacock. Kayla Rowell continued the Mariners’ success as she hit a single to advance Wood to third. She moved to second on the throw, putting two in scoring position.
Melani Jones bombed a ball to produce a 2 RBI triple that scored Rowell and Wood — making it 4-0 with no outs. Trinity got a double play to put two outs on the Mariners, but they would score once more as Rori Rhodes hit an RBI single to score Jones.
With five runs on the board, the Eagles were in a deep hole — one they wouldn’t get out of as the Mariners defense was a brick wall.
Trinity Baptist hit a single in the second inning to find a spark of momentum, but it was quickly let out as the next three batters struck out swinging.
Coastal continued on their offensive tangent in the second inning, adding on two more runs.
Waldron hit a single and advanced to second on an error made by the left fielder. Peacock followed up with a single of her own, advancing Waldron to third. Wood hit a sacrifice fly that scored Waldron and got Peacock to third. Rowell followed up with a sacrifice fly of her own that scored Peacock.
Minick said during the game that those were two quality at-bats because they scored runs. Coastal Georgia played smart base running in both games, and it paid off as they produced 17 runs in two games.
After moving some players around for the third inning, the Mariners quickly ended any spark the Eagles found. Trinity Baptist got a runner on base after a hit-by-pitch, but Coastal turned that into a double play the following at-bat to end the inning.
The Mariners added their final run of Game 1 in the third inning as Juliana Bellflower reached on a fielder’s choice. Rhodes hit a double to advance Bellflower, then Peacock hit a flyout in right field, allowing Bellflower to score and make it 8-0.
Neither team could get much going in the fourth inning, and then Dickerson finished the game as quickly as she entered it with her three strikeouts.
Coastal Georgia threw just 60 pitches in Game 1, and the success on the mound followed in Game 2 as the Mariners threw 68 pitches.
“It means we’re throwing strikes, and that’s good,” Minick said. “When we get up to 100 pitches, we’re throwing way too many balls — getting behind in the count and having to throw a strike. That’s when a girl could crush it. You’re dictating where you’re going to be able to throw it, and you’re throwing it where you’re supposed to make it a lot easier.”
Dickerson started the game and pitched for just one inning as she walked one and struck out one batter without giving up any hits or runs.
Elizabeth McGovern came in next for Coastal Georgia as she pitched the next two innings, giving up just one hit while striking out two batters and walking one. Ansley Bowen was the last to pitch as she threw for two innings, giving up one hit and recording one strikeout.
Minick said it’s important to get all five pitchers’ experience on the mound as they prepare for the next few weeks.
“The next five opponents are all tough conference games, and at some point, we’re going to need all five of them,” Minick said. “So the little extra work today was good for all of them.”
Coastal Georgia took the lead in the first inning as Peacock was the leadoff hitter. She hit a single and stole second to put her in scoring position. Then Thinger hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Peacock to third. The freshman scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
The Mariners racked up 13 hits in Game 2, including a seven-run third inning. Rowell hit a one-out single, followed by singles from Dickerson and Jones to load the bases. Samantha Hiley got walked, which scored Rowell.
Rhodes followed it up with her own single as she went 4-for-4 on the day at the plate. Her single scored Dickerson, making it 3-0.
Now with two outs, Peacock hit a single to score Jones, making it 4-0. She also was perfect at the plate as the freshman went 3-for-3.
Thinger stepped up to bat with ice in her veins and bombed a 3 RBI double to score Hiley, Rhodes and Peacock, making it 7-0. Wood added one more to the scoreboard as she hit a single to score Thinger.
“It was still a pretty tight game at the time, but that was huge,” Minick said. “I was so proud of her. I don’t know that she had her best day at the plate up until the end, but she’s been great all year, and that’s three more RBI for her and I loved it for her.”
Coastal added one more run on the beatdown against Trinity when Hiley hit an RBI single in the fourth to score Dickerson and make it the final 9-0 score.
The Mariners racked up a total of 20 hits against the Eagles on Friday, with six girls recording at least one hit in each of the games.
Coastal improves to 21-9 overall as today’s doubleheader against Webber International got postponed due to possible rainstorms. The two teams rescheduled for Tuesday with Game 1 at 2 p.m. as the Mariners look to continue their winning streak.